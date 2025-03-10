U.S. Chamber, Aspire Johnson County Host U.S. Representative Jefferson Shreve for Roundtable on Tax Reform

GREENWOOD, IN – Today, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and Aspire Johnson County hosted U.S. Representative Jefferson Shreve (R-IN-06) for a roundtable discussion in Greenwood, Indiana, with local business leaders on the need to extend pro-growth business tax provisions before portions of President Trump’s 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA) expire at the end of the year. Doing so will create new opportunities for American workers and businesses to thrive.

Absent Congressional action, the country will see the largest automatic tax increase in American history. US. Representative Jefferson Shreve is on the frontlines, working to ensure that the constituents of the 6th District of Indiana will not face this massive tax increase at the end of 2025.

“The U.S. Chamber thanks Congressman Shreve for working to ensure that the pro-growth policies enacted in the TCJA continue to benefit all Americans,” said Rodney Davis, Head of Government Affairs at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. “All policy is local, and by taking the conversation around tax reform outside of Washington, D.C., and to Greenwood is a testament to his commitment to advocating for families and businesses throughout Indiana's 6th Congressional District.”

"I appreciated the listen and learn opportunity from our local Hoosier small businesses. As a lifelong entrepreneur, I learned firsthand the challenges many small businesses face,” said Congressman Jefferson Shreve. “I'm committed to cutting the red tape and burdensome taxes. The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act provides this relief and better enables businesses to be successful. I'm fighting to extend these tax cuts and to ensure our local businesses have the opportunity to continue to prosper. I aim to bring this Hoosier common sense to Washington, and work with my colleagues in Congress to get the job done."

“Small businesses are the backbone of local job creation, and federal tax policy plays a critical role in their ability to grow and hire,” said Christian Maslowski, President and CEO of Aspire Johnson County. “Johnson County is one of Indiana’s fastest-growing economies, fueled by local entrepreneurs. We appreciate Congressman Shreve for engaging with our business community on these critical issues and the U.S. Chamber for their partnership in advocating pro-growth policies that support small businesses and strengthen our economy.”