Lifted Lollies: A Sweet Twist on THC Lollipops, Now Available at The Hemp Doctor

5 flavors of the Lifted Lollies Opened single-option Lifted Lollies in five flavors. LIfted Lollies in Mango flavor displayed in their pop-up box

The Hemp Doctor, an official distributor of Lifted Lollies, offers these 2:1 Delta 9 to CBD THC lollipops in 5 flavors. Available online & in NC stores.

We wanted to carry something our customers find fun, flavorful, and effective—a treat that delivers a consistent and enjoyable experience every time. Lifted Lollies checks all the boxes.” — Robert Shade, Founder of The Hemp Doctor

MOORESVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lifted Lollies, a 2:1 Delta 9 to CBD adult sucker, is now available at The Hemp Doctor online and physical stores. Each lolly contains a blend of 20mg of Delta 9 and 10mg of CBD. Available in single or five-pack, Lifted Lollies are sold in five mouthwatering flavors: Grape, Mango, Pineapple, Watermelon, and Sour Apple.

Each 10-gram Lifted Lolly offers a balanced effect that unfolds gradually. No need to bite down or rush. The effects scale naturally with every lick.

While The Hemp Doctor is known for its premium hemp-derived products, it is proud to offer Lifted Lollies as a trusted distributor.

These lollipops don’t just deliver a balanced buzz—they also pack a punch in the taste department. Lifted Lollies come in five irresistible fruit flavors for single-size and five flavors for the five-pack option:

Grape – A deep, sweet & sour classic.

Mango – A tropical twist of smooth and sweet.

Pineapple – A bold burst of tart golden sunshine.

Watermelon – A refreshing summer vibe in every lick.

Sour Apple – A tangy, tart kick with a crisp finish.

Lifted Lollies are more than just a sweet treat—they offer a semi-sober wellness experience for users to ease into relaxation, creativity, or social enjoyment at their own pace.

These cannabinoid-infused adult suckers are formulated “full-spectrum” style. Meaning they include minor cannabinoids along with THC and CBD. The combination of THC and CBD offers a more balanced, well-rounded effect, with THC delivering euphoria and CBD softening the intensity for a calming touch.

A 5-count bag contains a total of 150mg (100mg Delta-9 THC + 50mg CBD) and a single sucker will each have 30mg (20mg of Delta-9 + 10mg of CBD).

The Lifted Lollies are made with 100% natural oils, hemp-derived distillate, and pure terpenes. These lollipops are free from cutting agents, residual solvents, fertilizers, or pesticides—just premium, clean ingredients.

All crafted in USA-certified GMP facilities, the third-party cannabis testing laboratory, Kaycha Labs, “passed” all five Lifted Lollies flavors from pesticides, heavy metals, microbials, mycotoxins, residual solvents, and filth.

The Lifted Lollies are only available exclusively to customers 21 years and older. Aside from The Hemp Doctor’s online store, people visiting nearby can buy from the company’s stores in Huntersville, Mooresville, and Concord, North Carolina.

(Note: Lifted Lollies are federally compliant under the 2018 Farm Bill, containing no more than 0.3% Delta-9 THC per dry weight.)

About The Hemp Doctor

The Hemp Doctor has been providing quality hemp-derived products since 2018. The North Carolina-based company is known for offering cannabinoid products ranging from THCA flower to pre-rolls, concentrates, gummies, and more.

The company stands out for its dedication to producing quality products at par with customer satisfaction. With over 100,000 satisfied returning customers, thousands of subscribers, and a Trustpilot rating of 4.6 out of 5 based on 3,730 genuine reviews, The Hemp Doctor has positioned itself as a leader in the industry.

As a company strictly adhering to lawful and safe human consumption, The Hemp Doctor’s array of products undergo third-party DEA-certified lab testing.

For media inquiries, interviews, or additional information, please contact:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.