Breeze Airways Appoints Tech Executive Jeff Weber as Chief People Officer

Breeze Airways Logo

Breeze Expands Executive Leadership as the Airline Continues to Grow its Nationwide Network

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Breeze Airways , the premium leisure carrier offering affordable nonstop service across the U.S., today announced it has appointed Jeff Weber as its Chief People Officer beginning March 24, 2025.In his new role, Jeff will apply his experience in data- and technology-oriented companies to build scalable and real-time career growth and talent development programs that foster an engaging and dynamic culture that supports Breeze’s nearly 2,200 Team Members as well as the broader Guest experience.“Jeff has played a major role in talent acquisition and development in Utah, and we are thrilled that he is joining the Breeze team,” said David Neeleman, Breeze Airways’ founder and CEO. “His background and experience will be invaluable as we continue to grow and bring our service to more underserved communities around the country.”With over 30 years of experience in human resources, Weber joins Breeze with an extensive background in implementing high-touch acquisition, engagement, development, and recognition programs during previous roles at well-known tech companies like Instructure and Ancestry.com. His passion for breaking through barriers makes him a perfect fit for Breeze’s fast-paced, disruptive business.“Breeze is changing the way people fly and I’m drawn to its strong, technology- and Guest-oriented approach,” said Weber. “I am committed to a culture where Team Members feel engaged in doing meaningful work and look forward to building on the Seriously Nice™ culture that has already been established as Breeze continues to grow across the country, and soon beyond.”Weber graduated with an MBA emphasizing Organizational Behavior from Brigham Young University and has since volunteered his knowledge and talent as a Board Member of the Women’s Leadership Institute, Co-chair of the HR Executive Committee for the Utah Technology Council, Board Member of the University of Utah HR Executive Roundtable, and more. Outside of work, he loves to travel and enjoy the outdoors with his family by spending time doing outdoor sports, including mountain biking, dirt biking, snow biking, trail running, and skiing.Breeze was recently named Startup Airline of the year by the Centre for Aviation (CAPA) and recognized as a Four-Star Low-Cost Carrier at the 2025 Airline Passenger Experience Association (APEX) Five-Star and Four-Star Airline Awards. The APEX Five- and Four-Star airlines represent the top 100 carriers in the world for passenger experience, with only eight percent of airlines worldwide achieving this status. Earlier this year, Breeze was ranked in the top five of Travel + Leisure’s “Best Domestic Airlines” for the third consecutive year.Coupled with an elevated experience featuring premium seating options and high-speed WiFi on its fleet of brand-new Airbus A220-300 aircraft, Breeze is defining what it means to be “Seriously Nice” in an industry that has been anything but. Breeze offers both bundled and a la carte options so travelers can customize an experience that fits their needs. Breeze’s fare bundles feature full flexibility along with other add-ons such as bags, seats and inflight WiFi.With seamless booking, no change or cancellation fees, up to 24-months of reusable flight credit, free family seating, a la carte pricing and customized flight features delivered via a sleek and simple app, Breeze makes it easy to buy and easy to fly. Learn more about Breeze’s flight offerings via our site or the app.###About Breeze AirwaysBreeze Airways operates more than 275 year-round and seasonal routes to 70 cities in 31 states. Founded by aviation entrepreneur David Neeleman, Breeze took flight in May 2021 bringing premium air service to secondary markets on its flagship fleet of Airbus A220-300 aircraft. Breeze has been named a top 5 “Best Domestic Airline” by Travel + Leisure for three consecutive years and was named “Best Seat Comfort in North America” by Airline Passenger Experience (APEX) in 2024. Breeze was the first U.S. domestic airline to be certified by Autism Double Checked and is the official airline of Make-a-Wish Utah. With seamless booking, friendly policies, and customized booking options, Breeze makes it easy to buy and Seriously Nice™ to fly.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.