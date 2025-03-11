Saudi Shared Services Week 2025: Pioneering Operational Excellence in Alignment with Vision 2030

Our ambition is clear: to create an innovative and thriving economy, driven by knowledge, digital transformation, and sustainability.” — is Royal Highness Mohammed bin Salman

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, March 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Saudi Shared Services Week is set to take place on April 22nd and 23rd, 2025, at the InterContinental Durrat Al Riyadh Resort & SPA. This landmark event aims to revolutionize business operations within the Kingdom, aligning seamlessly with the transformative goals of Saudi Vision 2030.Empowering Vision 2030 Through Shared Services.As Saudi Arabia accelerates towards a diversified and sustainable economy, the Saudi Shared Services Week stands as a cornerstone for advancing operational excellence and innovation. The conference will unite global experts, industry pioneers, and policymakers to explore how shared services can enhance efficiency, streamline processes, and foster economic diversification. By spotlighting cutting-edge technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), automation, and blockchain, the event provides actionable strategies to strengthen Saudi Arabia’s position as a global hub for innovation in shared services.Distinguished SpeakersThe event will feature an impressive lineup of industry leaders and experts, including:1- Gavin John Maxwell – Senior Principal, GBS and Business Consulting at Ernst & Young (E&Y). With extensive experience in global business services, Maxwell brings valuable insights into optimizing business processes and driving efficiency.2- Waleed Al-Ghonaim – Deputy Minister of Strategy and Performance Development at the Ministry of Investment, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Al-Ghonaim plays a pivotal role in shaping investment strategies that align with the Kingdom's Vision 2030 objectives.3- Dr. phil. Rene Zimmermann – Shared Services Expert and Independent Consultant. Dr. Zimmermann offers deep expertise in shared services, providing guidance on best practices and innovative approaches to service delivery.4- Paul Gallagher – Director of Transformation and Change at NEOM. Gallagher leads transformative initiatives within NEOM, focusing on change management and the implementation of cutting-edge technologies.Key Objectives and ThemesThe conference will focus on several pivotal themes:• Enhancing Operational Efficiency: Discussing strategies to consolidate business processes, reduce duplication, optimize resource allocation, and improve service quality, aligning with Vision 2030’s goal of operational excellence.• Driving Digital Transformation: Showcasing cutting-edge tools, such as AI, robotic process automation (RPA), and blockchain, to empower organizations in adopting transformative technologies, contributing to a modern, tech-enabled economy.• Promoting Economic Diversification: Focusing on scalability and cross-sectoral collaboration, equipping businesses with strategies to explore new markets and sectors, bolstering diversification efforts.• Empowering Human Capital: Emphasizing upskilling, reskilling, and fostering a future-ready workforce to meet the evolving demands of a dynamic economy.• Advancing Sustainability: Highlighting sustainable practices in shared services, echoing Vision 2030’s commitment to responsible governance and environmental stewardship.Notable Features of the EventParticipants can anticipate a comprehensive agenda, including:• Keynote Speeches and Panel Discussions: Featuring industry leaders and experts sharing insights on the latest trends and challenges in shared services and digital transformation.• Interactive Workshops: Offering hands-on sessions to delve deeper into specific topics such as AI integration, process automation, and change management.• Networking Opportunities: Facilitating connections among top shared service and digital transformation decision-makers, fostering valuable relationships that can drive business forward in the Saudi market.• Product Demonstrations: Providing a dedicated space within the boutique lounge for solution providers to showcase their innovations to delegates, maximizing exposure and engagement.Who Should AttendThe event is tailored for a diverse audience, including:• C-suite executives such as CEOs, CIOs, CFOs, COOs, and Chief Shared Service Officers.• Senior Vice Presidents and Directors of Shared Services and Global Business Services.• Digital Transformation Experts and professionals involved in operational excellence initiatives.Event Details• Dates: April 22nd and 23rd, 2025• Location: InterContinental Durrat Al Riyadh Resort & SPA, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia• Contact Information: For inquiries, please contact +971 52 991 4974 or email info@sgdevents.comFor more information and to register for the event, please visit the official website: https://ssmiddleeast.com/ Join us at the Saudi Shared Services Week 2025 to be part of a transformative journey towards operational excellence and innovation, driving the Kingdom closer to the ambitious goals of Vision 2030.You can find events like the Saudi Shared Services Week 2025 and other emerging technology and industry conferences on IndustryEvents.com , the global hub for professional gatherings. We connect businesses, innovators, and thought leaders with the latest industry insights, networking opportunities, and cutting-edge trends. Whether you're looking to attend, promote, or discover key events, IndustryEvents.com ensures maximum visibility and engagement for professionals worldwide.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.