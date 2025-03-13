Winwinpay Building Partnerships at the SiGMA Africa Summit 2025

Our involvement in the SiGMA Africa Summit underscores our commitment to fostering innovation and building meaningful partnerships within the African fintech ecosystem.” — David Aldridge, CEO of Aladdin Tech

CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA, March 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Winwinpay , a leading company specialising in payment solutions, proudly participated in the SiGMA Africa Summit held from March 10 to 12, 2025, at the Sun Exhibits, GrandWest in Cape Town. The summit gathered over 2,500 delegates, including 150+ speakers and numerous exhibitors, to discuss and explore advancements in the iGaming and fintech industries.Engagement and InsightsThroughout the three-day event, Winwinpay engaged with industry leaders, innovators, and potential partners, showcasing its latest payment solutions tailored for the African market. The company's representatives attended various panel discussions and workshops, gaining valuable insights into emerging trends and regulatory developments within the iGaming sector.Exploring Strategic PartnershipsWinwinpay utilised the summit as a platform to explore strategic partnerships aimed at expanding its footprint across the continent. Discussions focused on integrating Winwinpay's secure payment gateway with local gaming operators, enhancing transaction efficiency and user experience. These potential collaborations are expected to drive growth and innovation in Africa's rapidly evolving digital payment landscape.CEO's PerspectiveDavid Aldridge, CEO of Aladdin Tech , the parent company of Winwinpay, expressed his enthusiasm about the company's participation:"Our involvement in the SiGMA Africa Summit underscores our commitment to fostering innovation and building meaningful partnerships within the African fintech ecosystem. The insights and connections we've gained here are invaluable as we continue to tailor our solutions to meet the unique needs of this dynamic market."Looking AheadBuilding on the momentum from the summit, Winwinpay plans to solidify the partnerships initiated during the event and roll out customised payment solutions that address the specific challenges faced by African businesses and consumers. The company remains dedicated to contributing to the continent's digital transformation and economic growth.About WinwinpayWinwinpay is a product of Aladdin Tech, a global technology company committed to driving innovation in digital payments. Focused on serving the needs of small businesses and emerging markets, Winwinpay combines accessibility, scalability, and security to deliver industry-leading payment solutions.

