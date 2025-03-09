Idaho Fish and Game investigating two swans and three deer illegally killed in southeast Idaho

The Idaho Department of Fish and Game is seeking information regarding the illegal killing of two trumpeter swans and three mule deer in southeast Idaho during the last week of December 2024.

A member of the public found the dead trumpeter swans floating in the Bear River downstream from the old cheese factory in Thatcher. A second individual reported three dead deer (two adult does and a doe fawn), shot and left to waste near Gentile Valley Road approximately 5 miles north of where the swans were discovered.

It is not known if the two cases are linked.

The minimum fine for the illegal killing of each swan is $200 with a civil penalty of $250 each. Because the birds are a migratory species, there are federal penalties as well.

The deer were shot during closed season and left to waste. In addition to waste charges, the civil penalties are $400 for the first deer, $800 for the second, and $1600 for the third deer. There will be additional charges for wasting.

If anyone has any information regarding these cases or any wildlife violation, please contact Fish and Game Senior Conservation Officer Quinn Kropp at 208-616-3955 or the Citizens Against Poaching hotline at 1-800-632-5999. Callers may remain anonymous and those with information leading to an arrest are eligible for rewards.