EncompaaS Develops Enhanced Condition-Based Search Feature, Cutting Search Time by Up to 20 Minutes

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, March 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- EncompaaS , a global leader in intelligent information management serving Fortune 500 companies, today announced the development of a condition-based search enhancement within its AI-powered platform. Designed in response to customer demand and in-line with EncompaaS’ product roadmap, this enhancement reinforces EncompaaS’ commitment to delivering broadly accessible and sophisticated information management solutions.As organisations navigate the exponential growth of their data, it is critical that all employees can access specific documents and data from among the millions of items within their repositories. Without a streamlined approach to document location and identification, time to information suffers, impacting the ability to make strategic business decisions quickly.“We’ve always had a very powerful search capability at the heart of EncompaaS’ platform, but users needed some training or technical ability to fully leverage it,” said EncompaaS Chief Product Officer, Jaimie Tilbrook. "The introduction of this enhanced condition-based search dramatically simplifies the usability of the search feature, making it accessible and usable by all end-users. It also reduces training overheads due to the feature’s likeness to consumer technology that is familiar to the users already.”EncompaaS’ initial text-based search function leveraged either a text-based search or a complex advanced search that was best utilised by technically trained administrators. The enhanced condition-based search capabilities, which introduce filters and facets that are applicable to the text-based search results, now provide a consumer-grade experience which the average business end-users can leverage to surface relevant information quickly and easily, without requiring technical expertise.The condition-based search creates a more logical experience for the user by intuitively ascertaining what the user is looking for, rather than the potential location where the data is stored. This allows users to search all repositories, repository types or business types with conditions specific to a desired document, like relevant names, dates, purposes or classifications.For example, if a manager is looking for an employment application, then it is likely that the properties that the manager uses in their search are conditions applicable to employment applications, such as the applicant's name or role. These conditions, coupled with the platform’s AI that has successfully categorised the business’ data, ensures that the search returns only employment applications, not documents with the keywords in them.Whether the user knows what document they need but not which repository (OneDrive, SharePoint, Outlook, Microsoft Teams, etc) it is in, or vice versa, the condition-based search can expedite time to information by up to 20 minutes per search, which, when compounded with daily searches, can result in hundreds of hours saved.By leveraging AI to intelligently discover, classify and manage enterprise data, EncompaaS ensures that users receive the most relevant documents on the first attempt, significantly reducing time spent scrolling through irrelevant results. This optimization not only expedites information retrieval but also strengthens enterprise information governance by ensuring compliance and reducing risk.“Our goal is to help all our end-users – not just information managers – find accurate and relevant answers to their data queries in real-time. EncompaaS’ condition-based search feature eliminates the need to manually comb through large numbers of documents and data points, streamlining search results so that enterprises can get things done faster and be more productive,” added Jesse Todd, CEO of EncompaaS.About EncompaaSEncompaaS, a global leader in Information Management, empowers highly regulated organisations to rapidly mitigate compliance and privacy risks, while unlocking the full potential of their data.The platform uses next-generation AI technologies to find, enrich, and organise structured, unstructured and semi-structured data into a normalised data quality foundation. This enables automated governance at scale, ensuring information is de-risked, and prepares the highest quality data to fuel upstream processes.Headquartered in Sydney, with offices in the UK and USA, EncompaaS optimises information on-premises and across multi-cloud environments and is trusted by Fortune 500 corporations, government departments and statutory authorities worldwide.Learn more at encompaas.cloud

