Dimerco CEO Jeffrey Shih Urges TPM25 Audience to Boost SE Asia Logistics Capabilities Amid Global Manufacturing Shifts

LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- At the TPM25 Conference, Dimerco Express Group CEO Jeffrey Shih delivered a compelling message about the crucial need for manufacturers to develop advanced logistics and trade compliance capabilities in Southeast Asia and India. As global supply chains continue to reduce reliance on China, Shih emphasized that robust logistics infrastructure in these emerging markets is critical for sustained growth. Shih also emphasized Taiwan 's continuing significance as a key manufacturing and logistics hub, integral to the broader Asia-Pacific economic framework."Manufacturers adopting the 'China plus one' strategy must either build logistics and compliance expertise in these new production hubs or partner with logistics providers who already have that capability," Shih explained. "Navigating the complexities of trade regulations, local market dynamics, and transportation infrastructure requires specialized knowledge and experience."Shih highlighted significant market trends underpinning the shift away from China, providing detailed statistics to underscore the urgency of the matter. He noted a striking 19% decline in trade flow from China to the United States from 2018 to 2023, while trade flow from ASEAN countries to the U.S. surged by an impressive 91% during the same period. Moreover, Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) into India and Southeast Asia increased roughly 50% over the past five years, demonstrating heightened global confidence in these regions as key manufacturing hubs. Taiwan continues to play a pivotal role, especially in advanced manufacturing sectors like electronics and semiconductors, reinforcing its strategic importance in this shifting landscape.As companies accelerate their transition to these markets, Dimerco has significantly expanded its operations, capitalizing on the opportunity by providing comprehensive solutions to logistical, warehousing, and compliance challenges. Shih noted that Dimerco’s deep expertise in Asia-Pacific logistics uniquely positions it to assist global enterprises during this critical shift. "Our strategic focus remains on delivering tailored logistics solutions to, from, and within the Asia-Pacific region," Shih said. "The growth we've experienced reflects the increasing demand from companies navigating new operational landscapes."The panel discussion at TPM25 also featured insights from notable industry leaders, including Aditi Rasquinha, CEO-Greater China at DHL Global Forwarding; Anne-Sophie Zerlang Karlsen, Head of Operations, Asia Pacific at Maersk; and Nils Roche, Deputy General Manager-Operations and Procurement at PIL. Each brought their perspectives on the evolving logistics landscape, reinforcing Shih’s message about the necessity of strategic investments in logistics capabilities.Shih concluded by cautioning that many companies underestimate the complexity of shifting production bases. "Companies often overlook the logistical intricacies involved in relocating production," he warned. "Developing or partnering with entities that have established logistics expertise is essential for successful expansion into these new markets. Investing in logistics infrastructure and compliance capability today will position companies for long-term success."As global supply chains evolve, companies must prioritize logistics and compliance to stay competitive. To arrange an interview with Dimerco’s logistics experts, please contact us using the details below.About Dimerco--------------------Dimerco Express Group is a global provider of integrated logistics, transportation, and supply chain solutions. With a focus on delivering innovative and efficient services, Dimerco combines extensive industry expertise with advanced technology to meet the evolving needs of its customers. The company operates in key markets worldwide, helping clients navigate the complexities of international trade while adhering to the highest standards of sustainability and corporate responsibility. For more information, visit Dimerco's website.

