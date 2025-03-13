Nutraland USA Welcomes Dr. Bill Clark to Scientific Advisory Board

Dr. Bill Clark Joins Nutraland USA's Scientific Advisory Board

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nutraland USA, a leading ingredient supplier in the dietary supplement industry, is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Bill Clark to its Scientific Advisory Board. With over 25 years of experience in natural products research, product development, and clinical validation, Dr. Clark brings a wealth of expertise to Nutraland USA’s mission of advancing innovative, science-backed ingredient solutions.

Dr. Clark is the President and Founder of Natprologix (www.natprologix.com), a consulting firm specializing in R&D, product development, clinical research, and business strategy for the dietary supplement industry. Throughout his career, he has been instrumental in guiding brands through the complex landscape of scientific innovation, regulatory compliance, and commercialization in multiple countries.

“I am honored to join Nutraland USA’s Scientific Advisory Board and collaborate with a team that is deeply committed to advancing the science behind dietary supplement ingredients,” said Dr. Clark. “Innovation, quality, and scientific integrity are critical for the future of this industry, and I look forward to contributing my expertise to support Nutraland’s continued growth.”

Dr. Gene Bruno, Chief Science Officer of Nutraland USA, expressed enthusiasm for Dr. Clark’s appointment: “Dr. Clark’s extensive knowledge and leadership in the natural products industry make him an invaluable addition to our advisory board. His expertise will help shape the future of our ingredient innovations and strengthen our commitment to providing science-driven, high-quality solutions to our customers.”

Dr. Clark also produces and co-hosts The Bioactive Nexus Podcast (www.thebioactivenexus.com) with Dr. Bruno, a leading industry podcast focused on the science of supplements, and has been recognized as one of The Top 100 Innovators & Entrepreneurs for 2025 by The Top 100 Magazine – Redwood Media.

For more information about Nutraland USA and its innovative ingredient solutions, visit https://nutralandusa.com/.

About Nutraland USA

Nutraland USA is a leading supplier of premium, science-backed ingredients for the dietary supplement, functional food, and beverage industries. Committed to innovation, quality, and sustainability, Nutraland partners with brands to deliver cutting-edge nutritional solutions that support health and wellness worldwide.

