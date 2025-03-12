Jay Pearson Wins Best of Los Angeles Award “Best Podcast Producer - 2025”

Jay Pearson

"We're honored to include Jay Pearson in our BoLAA family." — Aurora DeRose

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Acclaimed podcast producer Jay Pearson has been honored with the prestigious Best of Los Angeles Award (BoLAA) for "Best Podcast Producer - 2025." This recognition solidifies Pearson’s reputation as one of the most trusted and skilled podcast producers in the Los Angeles area. He is known for his ability to create compelling, high-quality content that captivates audiences and elevates storytelling.

With a dynamic 12-year career as a Business Development Manager and Partnerships Manager in the ever-evolving tech landscape, Jay Pearson, founder of 1985 Productions, has played a pivotal role in the success of industry leaders such as Sony, Apple, OnePlus, and Huawei. Specializing in forging strategic alliances, driving revenue growth, and navigating complex business environments, Pearson has a proven track record of building high-impact partnerships and leveraging corporate hospitality to strengthen industry relationships. Through strategic insight and business acumen, he continues to drive innovation and growth in the tech sector.

The Best of Los Angeles Award community was established nine years ago and has grown to include over 7,800 professional members across various industries in Southern California. Committed to celebrating excellence, the community highlights the finest individuals, businesses, and services contributing to Los Angeles’ vibrant professional landscape, operating under the guiding principle: “No Ads. No B.S. Only the Best.”

"The mission of our community is to recognize and celebrate the best of Los Angeles while fostering a network of professionals who uphold the highest standards of quality and integrity," said Aurora DeRose, award coordinator for BoLAA. "We are thrilled to welcome Jay Pearson into our BoLAA family, as he truly exemplifies the creativity, innovation, and dedication that this award represents."

By receiving this prestigious accolade, Pearson joins an elite group of professionals whose contributions continue to shape Los Angeles as a hub for world-class talent and groundbreaking podcast production. His passion for storytelling, technical expertise, and commitment to pushing the boundaries of podcast production make him a standout choice for this year’s award.

