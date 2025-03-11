Goodhood Welcomes Automotive Industry Veteran Brett Lippel to Advisory Board Goodhood delivers car maintenance and repair to customers' doorsteps

Goodhood welcomes auto industry expert Brett Lippel to its advisory board. His leadership will help drive Goodhood’s mission of making car care effortless.

Goodhood is bringing much-needed innovation to the industry by making vehicle maintenance effortless through mobile services. Their subscription model is a game-changer.” — Brett Lippel, Goodhood Advisory Board

DETROIT, TX, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Goodhood, an at-home car maintenance subscription service that does car maintenance and repair services directly at customers’ driveways or office parking lots, is pleased to announce the appointment of Brett Lippel to its advisory board. A seasoned leader in the automotive industry, Brett brings extensive experience in automotive retail and technology, having co-founded TrueCar and served as President of Midway Auto Group. His expertise will support Goodhood’s mission to put car care in your pocket.“We are thrilled to welcome Brett to Goodhood’s advisory board,” said Prashant Salla , Founder and CEO of Goodhood. “His deep understanding of automotive marketplaces and operational excellence in the dealership industry will be invaluable as we continue scaling our subscription-based car care services. Brett has a track record of disrupting the industry, and we’re excited to work with him as we redefine how people maintain their vehicles.”Brett Lippel brings decades of automotive retail technology and customer experience expertise. He is currently the CPO/SVP of Sales at ShipYourCarNow. He spearheaded Enterprise Rent-A-Car’s international expansion into Canada and Europe, broadening its global footprint. As a founding member of TrueCar, he helped establish one of the industry’s leading digital automotive retail platforms, revolutionizing car buying with data-driven transparency. At Midway Auto Group, he played a key role in scaling one of California’s most successful fleet and retail dealership operations. His expertise in business growth and consumer-focused innovation aligns with Goodhood’s mission to deliver convenient, on-demand car care.“I’m excited to join Goodhood’s advisory board and be part of its journey in reshaping car care,” said Brett Lippel. “Goodhood is bringing much-needed innovation to the industry by making vehicle maintenance effortless through mobile services. Their subscription model is a game-changer, and I look forward to helping the team drive strategic growth and scale their impact.”Goodhood continues to expand its reach, offering members a $290/year auto maintenance subscription that includes:• Free oil changes at home• Free roadside assistance with national coverage• Discounts on car maintenance and repairs• Access to exclusive auto insurance deals, and moreAbout GoodhoodGoodhood is a leading car care brand that delivers convenient car maintenance and repair services directly to customers’ doorsteps. With a commitment to exceptional customer service and the use of advanced technology, Goodhood is changing the way people take care of their cars. Learn more at Goodhood.auto.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.