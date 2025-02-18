Tijon Miami Grand Opening: The Sophisticated, Personalized Fragrance Experience Arrives in Coral Gables

Experience custom fragrances at Tijon Miami Tijon Miami Perfume Lab for sensory fragrance experiences Invitation to Tijon Miami Grand Opening in Coral Gables

MIAMI, TX, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tijon, the custom fragrance lab and boutique, is proud to announce the grand opening of its newest location in the vibrant city of Coral Gables. Under the leadership of CEO Ana Mota, Tijon Miami will offer an immersive, hands-on sensory experience where guests can create their own bespoke fragrances. The official ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place on February 18, 2025, with Mayor Vince Lago of Coral Gables in attendance to celebrate the occasion.Tijon is redefining the world of fragrances with its aspirational luxury positioning — bridging the gap between mass-market designer scents and high-end niche perfumery. Unlike department store fragrances laden with synthetic ingredients or ultra-premium brands with astronomical pricing, Tijon provides a luxurious yet accessible alternative that celebrates artistry, personal expression, and craftsmanship.A Unique and Immersive Fragrance JourneyInspired by the historic perfumery traditions of Grasse, France, Tijon brings a one-of-a-kind experiential concept to South Florida. Guests at Tijon Miami will have the opportunity to blend their own signature scent, choosing from over 300 fragrance oils and multi-component bases. With infinite possible combinations, each custom fragrance is truly unique — so much so that Tijon keeps every customer’s formulation on file for easy reorders in a variety of product formats, including body creams, home sprays, and lotions.“I’m beyond excited to bring the Tijon perfume creation experience to Miami!” said Ana Mota, CEO of Tijon Miami. “This is more than just making a fragrance — it’s about creating lasting memories, sparking creativity, and offering something unique to tourists and locals alike. My goal is to make Tijon Miami a must-visit destination, where everyone can craft a scent that tells their own story.”A Scent That Reflects MiamiIn keeping with Tijon’s philosophy of celebrating local culture and individuality, the Coral Gables boutique features four exclusive Miami-inspired fragrances that can only be found at this location. Each Tijon store curates signature scents that reflect its city’s distinct aromatic landscape, making Tijon Miami an ideal stop for both locals and travelers seeking an authentic fragrance experience.Why Coral Gables?With its sophisticated ambiance and European-style charm, Coral Gables is the perfect home for Tijon’s newest expansion. The neighborhood’s refined aesthetic and high-end retail presence aligns seamlessly with Tijon’s aspirational luxury niche, positioning it between Miami’s Bal Harbour and Lincoln Road in both clientele and exclusivity. Additionally, Tijon Miami’s proximity to the Port of Miami — just under 30 minutes away — makes it an ideal attraction for cruise passengers looking for an immersive, hands-on luxury experience before setting sail.“Coral Gables is a city that values culture, sophistication, and unique experiences, making it the perfect home for Tijon Miami,” said Coral Gables Mayor Vince C. Lago. “We are proud to welcome this innovative fragrance boutique to our city, offering both residents and visitors an opportunity to explore the art of perfume creation in an immersive and personal way. Tijon Miami is a fantastic addition to our thriving business community, and I look forward to seeing it become a destination for creativity and luxury.”More Than a Store—A DestinationWith its upscale design, personalized approach, and commitment to creativity, Tijon Miami offers more than just a fragrance boutique — it’s a destination. Guests at Tijon Miami don’t just create a custom fragrance — they craft a sensory experience that becomes a lasting memory. Each scent tells a personal story, capturing the essence of individuality and creativity.Join us in celebrating the grand opening of Tijon Miami, where artistry and fragrance blend seamlessly, luxury is personalized, and every bottle holds a unique story waiting to be told.Event Details:What: Tijon Miami Grand Opening & Ribbon Cutting CeremonyWhen: February 18, 2025 at 4:00 PM EasternWhere: Tijon Miami, 1600 Ponce de Leon Blvd. Suite A, Coral Gables, FL 33134Who: Tijon Miami CEO Ana Mota, Coral Gables Mayor Vince Lago, invited guests, and mediaAbout TijonTijon is a luxury custom fragrance boutique and lab originally inspired by the renowned perfumeries of Grasse, France. Tijon originated on the island of St. Martin in the French Caribbean where it retainsits original location in Grand Case. Other perfumeries are in Charleston, New Orleans, and now Miami. Tijon is dedicated to providing an immersive, one-of-a-kind fragrance experience that allows guests to craft their own signature scents. Each Tijon location features exclusive, locally inspired fragrances, offering a truly bespoke sensory journey. Learn more at Tijon.com.

