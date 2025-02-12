Tijon Miami Announces Grand Opening and Unique Valentine’s Day Experiences in Coral Gables

Tijon Miami Perfume Lab for sensory fragrance experiences Experience custom fragrances at Tijon Miami

From custom fragrances to cultural experiences across Miami, discover unforgettable ways to celebrate love this Valentine’s season

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tijon Miami, a luxury perfume lab specializing in custom fragrance experiences, announces its grand opening on February 18, 2025, in Coral Gables. In celebration of Valentine’s Day and Love Month, Tijon Miami and its partners are highlighting unique ways to embrace romance, self-care, and connection throughout February.A New Take on Valentine’s Day ExperiencesFor those looking beyond traditional flowers and chocolates, Tijon Miami introduces seven creative ways to celebrate love, from crafting a personal fragrance to exploring Miami’s vibrant cultural scene.Seven Ways to Celebrate Love This Valentine’s Season1. Create a Signature Scent at Tijon Miami – The new perfume lab in Coral Gables offers a hands-on experience where couples and individuals can design a one-of-a-kind fragrance to mark the occasion.2. Learn a Love Language – Literally – Express love in a new way with InWorld School’s online courses in Spanish, French, or Korean. Whether it’s “Te amo” (Spanish), “Je t’aime” (French), or “사랑해요 (saranghaeyo)” (Korean), adding a new language to a love story makes for a memorable gift. Use the special discount code InWorld20 for a limited-time offer.3. Men’s Grooming for Date Night – NuNorm offers effortless skincare and grooming solutions, including tinted moisturizer and brow maintenance, helping men look their best for Valentine’s Day. Use code SELFLOVE for 20% off online on February 14th.4. Turn a Love Story Into a Personalized Book – Websites like LoveBook allow couples to create a custom-illustrated book that tells their love story, adding a unique and sentimental touch to gift-giving.5. Indulge in a Sensory Dining Experience – A blindfolded dining experience enhances taste and touch, creating an unforgettable culinary adventure. Couples can visit Miami-based restaurants offering sensory dining or bring the experience home for a romantic dinner in.6. Explore the Art & Culture Scene in Miami – Stroll through the Wynwood or Design District, visit renowned galleries, admire stunning murals, and enjoy stylish cafés for a cultured and creative date night.7. Plan a Wellness or Spa Retreat for Two – Whether at a luxury spa or with an at-home self-care ritual, Tijon Miami’s line of luxurious body oils, bath salts, and aromatherapy mists makes relaxation a perfect Valentine’s gift.Tijon Miami Grand Opening Event DetailsDate: February 18, 2025, at 4:00 PM ETLocation: Tijon Miami, 1600 Ponce de Leon Blvd, Suite A, Coral Gables, FL 33134 USAWho: Ana Mota, CEO of Tijon Miami, Coral Gables Mayor Vince Lago, invited guests, and mediaEvent Highlights:• Exclusive fragrance-making experience• Meet the creators behind Tijon Miami• Celebrate the artistry of personalized luxury“At Tijon Miami, we believe scent is one of the most intimate ways to express love and emotion,” said Ana Mota, CEO of Tijon Miami. “Our grand opening during Love Month is the perfect time to introduce a space where couples, friends, and individuals can create something truly personal. Whether crafting a custom perfume or exploring new ways to celebrate love, our experiences are designed to make memories that last beyond Valentine’s Day.”About TijonTijon is a luxury custom fragrance boutique and lab originally inspired by the renowned perfumeries of Grasse, France. Tijon originated on the island of St. Martin in the French Caribbean where it retains its original location in Grand Case. Other perfumeries are in Charleston, New Orleans, and now Miami. Tijon is dedicated to providing an immersive, one-of-a-kind fragrance experience that allows guests to craft their own signature scents. Each Tijon location features exclusive, locally inspired fragrances, offering a truly bespoke sensory journey. Learn more at Tijon.com.

