South Carolina School for the Deaf and the Blind's Taylor Carvajal Named State Teacher of the Year Finalist

Taylor Carvajal’s connection to her students runs deep. Inspired by her legally blind grandparents, she has spent her career ensuring blind and deaf students have the tools they need to succeed at the South Carolina School for the Deaf and the Blind. Now, her dedication has earned her a spot as a finalist for South Carolina Teacher of the Year.



Carvajal teaches high school Employability and Instructional Support, guiding students toward independence and job readiness. She also provides vision services to students who are deaf-blind at the SCSDB’s Applied Academic Center, working to break down barriers.



About Taylor Carvajal:

• She holds a bachelor’s degree in Early Childhood Education from North Greenville University and a master’s in Special Education from Converse University.

• She pursued additional certification as a Teacher of the Visually Impaired from USC Upstate, deepening her ability to serve her students.

• Her lessons go beyond academics, focusing on life skills, workplace readiness, and self-advocacy.



What they’re saying:

“Taylor has dedicated her career in education to ensuring that every student has the skills and confidence to lead a successful life beyond high school regardless of their circumstances,” said State Superintendent of Education Ellen Weaver. “Inspired by her own family’s experiences, Taylor brings a passion and personal connection to her work empowering her students to navigate the world with independence. We are honored to congratulate Taylor as a State Teacher of the Year finalist.”

“Taylor’s approach to education truly embodies our focus on engaging, empowering, and equipping students for success. She is very intentional in her development of learning opportunities designed to meet students where they are, while setting a high standard for growth and excellence,” said SCSDB President Jolene Madison. “We are thrilled to join in this recognition of Taylor’s talent for teaching essential life and employability skills to our unique population of students.”

What’s next: As a finalist, Carvajal will receive $10,000 and advance to the next stage of the state Teacher of the Year Competition which involves an interview with a panel of expert judges. The winner receives a total of $25,000 and is provided with a brand-new BMW to use while serving for one year as a roving ambassador providing mentoring, attending speaking engagements, working with Teacher Cadets and Teaching Fellows, leading the State Teacher Forum, and serving as the state spokesperson for over 64,000 educators. The winner of the State Teacher of the Year competition will be announced April 24th in Columbia.

