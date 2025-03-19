SCDE To Award $5 Million to SC Teachers for Measurable Student Growth

the South Carolina Department of Education (SCDE) announced the new schools that will be participating in the Strategic Compensation Pilot Grants, awarding $5 million to 37 schools across 29 districts for their commitment to accelerating student growth in English Language Arts (ELA) and math.

With 118 schools applying for more than $22 million in funding, the demand for innovative strategic teacher compensation in South Carolina is undeniable. While not every interested school could be funded this year, these 37 schools will serve as a model for rewarding excellence and ensuring that high-performing educators stay in the classroom.

"Great teachers change lives. Every day, South Carolina educators are proving that when we invest in teaching excellence, students thrive," said State Superintendent of Education Ellen Weaver. "This initiative is about more than just pay—it’s about rewarding the educators who are moving the needle on student growth in the foundational skills of reading and math. When we recognize and support the very best teaching, we set a new horizon for what’s possible for students in every corner of our state.”

A Bold Step Forward for Teacher Pay

For too long, great teaching has gone largely unrecognized in traditional compensation structures. The Strategic Compensation Pilot Grants change that by rewarding educators for what matters most—student success. These grants acknowledge the real impact teachers make, shifting the focus from years served to measurable academic growth.

Building on the success of the Excellence in Teaching Awards, launched in 2021 by Ben and Kelly Navarro, founders of Meeting Street Schools, this initiative takes the next step in reshaping teacher pay—one that respects and rewards the best in the profession. Last year, more than 25 schools in rural and urban areas participated in this initiative.

How It Works

Teachers at participating schools can earn a one-time performance-based bonuses based on student academic growth data, with three different approaches to determining awards:

State Collaboration Model – Based on SC Ready growth data for grades 4-8.

Excellence in Teaching Model – Tied to fall-to-spring interim assessment growth for grades K-8.

District-Designed Model – Custom compensation plans using quantitative student growth data.



Recognizing and Retaining High-Impact Educators

The 37 newly-awarded schools span urban, rural, and charter schools, proving that great teaching happens everywhere. The average school award exceeds $120,000, with final allocations determined by student enrollment and classroom academic growth outcomes.

SCDE will work closely with districts to support implementation, ensuring that these funds directly reach the educators driving real results in the classroom.

The Future of Teacher Compensation in South Carolina

This is just the beginning. The SCDE remains committed to innovative solutions that strengthen the state's teacher pipeline and raise student achievement. By investing in great teaching today, we are shaping the future of South Carolina’s classrooms.



For a full list of awarded schools, visit the SCDE website.