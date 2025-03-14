Hampton County High School's Jennifer Nelson Named State Teacher of the Year Finalist

Learning is about curiosity, problem-solving, and discovery—and Jennifer Nelson works alongside students and teachers at Hampton County High School to develop not just content knowledge, but a bank of skills they can apply in any setting. Her passion for STEM education and now instructional coaching has made her a finalist for South Carolina Teacher of the Year.



Nelson has spent her career bringing the tiniest of building blocks and biggest ideas of the universe together in the minds of her students. Her decision to become an educator resulted from her tutoring high school students to support herself through college. She developed a love of taking a difficult chemistry lesson and breaking it all down to be accessible to anyone. Nelson wanted to make sure no student felt something was ‘too hard’ to achieve.



About Jennifer Nelson:

• She holds a Bachelor of Science in Biochemistry from Furman University and a Master of Science in Chemical and Life Sciences from the University of Maryland.

• A National Board-Certified Teacher, serves as a high school instructional coach, helping fellow educators refine their teaching strategies.

• She works to ensure students leave high school with not only knowledge but also strong problem-solving skills.



What they’re saying:

“Jennifer discovered a love for teaching chemistry through tutoring. She realized how much she loved helping student learns and it led to a career mentoring students and educators,” said State Superintendent of Education Ellen Weaver. “Jennifer is committed to meeting the unique needs of those at the high school she attended. She knows that not every student will go into science, but every student needs the skills to think, adapt, and solve problems. Her passion for closing the gap between high school and college, the workforce, or the military is changing lives.

"Ms. Nelson's selection as a finalist for Teacher of the Year for the State of South Carolina is a testament to her unwavering dedication, passion for education, and commitment to student success,” said Dr. Glenda Sheffield, Hampton County School District Superintendent. “Ms. Nelson exemplifies the qualities of an outstanding educator by fostering a love of learning, inspiring students to reach their full potential, and making a lasting impact on our school community. We celebrate this well-deserved recognition and are grateful to have such an exceptional teacher as part of our district.”

What’s next: As a finalist, Nelson will receive $10,000 and advance to the next stage of the state Teacher of the Year Competition which involves an interview with a panel of expert judges. The winner receives a total of $25,000 and is provided with a brand-new BMW to use while serving for one year as a roving ambassador providing mentoring, attending speaking engagements, working with Teacher Cadets and Teaching Fellows, leading the State Teacher Forum, and serving as the state spokesperson for over 64,000 educators. The winner of the State Teacher of the Year competition will be announced April 24th in Columbia.

