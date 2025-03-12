Chicago Artist Richard Glick Featured in Art Center Sarasota’s Juried Show

"Bubblegum Skies" : Acrylic & spray paints, inks and stencils on a 40” square canvas Richard Glick, Celebrated Chicago-Based Artist "Jellyfish Skies" : Acrylic and spray paints, inks and stencils on a 48" square canvas

Epoch of Change: Footprints of Humanity' explores contemporary themes through art.

My paintings reflect my experiences and the changes I've gone through in my life—the new things, the old things, the past, and the present.” — Richard Glick

SARASOTA, FL, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Celebrated Chicago-based artist Richard Glick has been selected to showcase his work at Art Center Sarasota 's juried exhibition, Epoch of Change: Footprints of Humanity. The exhibition, which explores the relationship between humanity and nature, runs from March 13 to April 19, 2025, with an opening night reception on March 13 from 5 to 7 p.m.Glick's abstract paintings are a unique exploration of time, memory, and transformation, deeply layered to reflect his evolving perspectives. His signature technique of adding and removing paint over time allows his works to develop organically, mirroring the changing landscapes and human experiences that inspire them. His work, a testament to his unique artistic approach, has been exhibited nationally, with recent showings at the Affordable Art Fair in New York, Nuu Muse Gallery in Dallas, and various curated exhibitions in major art markets."My paintings reflect my experiences—the changes I've gone through in my life—the new things, the old things, the past, and the present," Glick said. "Each painting is an experience that takes time and is created in stages. I add and delete elements as I paint and often return to old paintings to recreate and reinvent them."Following the Sarasota exhibition, Glick will present his work at two upcoming art fairs in New York City: Superfine Art Fair , Brooklyn Navy Yards (April 24-27, 2025): A contemporary art fair featuring independent artists, Superfine offers a direct connection between collectors and creators. Glick's work will be showcased alongside emerging and established artists.Focus Art Fair, Chelsea (May 15-18, 2025): Held at Chelsea Piers, this international fair highlights cutting-edge contemporary art and is curated by a respected group from Japan. Glick will exhibit three large-scale paintings in a high-visibility space.About Richard GlickRichard Glick, a contemporary abstract painter based in Chicago, is a significant figure in the art community. His work, recognized for its intricate layering, use of space, and textural depth, embodies themes of transformation and human experience. Glick's paintings, held in private and corporate collections in cities including Chicago, Dallas, Miami, Palm Springs, New York City, San Francisco, Phoenix, East Hampton, Paris, and Washington, D.C., have left a lasting impact on the art world. For more information, visit: https://www.richardglickstudio.com/ About Art Center SarasotaFounded in 1926, Art Center Sarasota is Sarasota's first visual arts organization dedicated to fostering creativity and artistic expression. The center offers exhibitions, art education, and community outreach programs encouraging engagement with the visual arts. Art Center Sarasota is committed to showcasing diverse, thought-provoking exhibitions and supporting emerging and established artists. The Epoch of Change: Footprints of Humanity exhibition encourages artists to explore how human actions shape the natural world and vice versa, fostering reflection on sustainability, conservation, and cultural impact. For more information about the exhibition and Art Center Sarasota, visit https://www.artsarasota.org/

Richard Glick In the Studio: Watch as brushstrokes build texture, color, and emotion in his studio—a space where artistry and inspiration collide

