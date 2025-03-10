ACHS Health & Wellness Coaching Program Approved by NBHWC

Earn the Graduate Certificate in Wellness Coaching online. American College of Healthcare Sciences - Accredited Higher Education Institution, ACHS.edu

ACHS's Graduate Certificate in Wellness Coaching program is now Approved by the National Board for Health and Wellness Coaching (NBHWC).

Health coaches are an integral part of promoting wellness and contributing to community health. This approval gives graduates another way to contribute to healthy, sustainable futures for all. ” — Tracey Abell, ACHS President

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- American College of Healthcare Sciences (ACHS) is proud to announce that its Graduate Certificate in Wellness Coaching program is now an Approved Health and Wellness Coach Training & Education Program by the National Board for Health and Wellness Coaching (NBHWC) . Graduates of this program are now eligible to apply for the HWC Certifying Examination to become National Board Certified Health & Wellness Coach (NBC-HWC).This industry recognition affirms ACHS’s commitment to providing innovative, evidence-based education that prepares students for impactful careers in health and wellness coaching.Industry Insights: A Wellness FutureWith the wellness industry projected to reach $9 trillion annually by 2028, the demand for qualified health and wellness coaches continues to grow. Approval by the NBHWC validates that ACHS graduates meet rigorous education and training standards in preparation for the Health and Wellness Coach Certifying Examination (HWC Certifying Examination) and the opportunity to become National Board Certified Health & Wellness Coaches (NBC-HWC). This certification enhances professional pathways and credibility for graduates in a rapidly expanding field.“By becoming a Certified Health and Wellness Coach, our graduates now have an additional pathway to contribute to our vision of healthy, sustainable futures for all. We strive to make health and wellness knowledge accessible and promote wellness as a daily habit. Health coaches are an integral part of promoting wellness and contributing to community health,” shares ACHS President Tracey Abell.Empowering Practitioners and OrganizationsThrough this NBHWC-approved program, ACHS equips students with the skills needed to support clients in achieving sustainable health and wellness goals. The curriculum integrates evidence-based coaching strategies, behavioral change theories, an experiential approach to coaching, and holistic health principles to provide a comprehensive foundation for aspiring wellness professionals. Graduates of the program who complete the approved coursework will receive an NBHWC Approved Program Graduate Letter.To learn more about the ACHS Graduate Certificate in Wellness Coaching program and how to apply, visit https://achs.edu/programs/online-graduate-certificate-wellness-coaching/ About ACHSFounded in 1978, ACHS has been at the forefront of integrative health education for nearly five decades. As is a Certified B Corporation® and People and Planet First Verified located in Portland, Oregon, and specializes in online integrative health and wellness education. ACHS offers a range of on-demand CEs, micro-credentials, certificate, diploma, and degree programs in aromatherapy, herbal medicine, functional nutrition, wellness coaching, and complementary alternative medicine disciplines. ACHS is dedicated to advancing sustainable and ethical practices while preparing graduates for success in the evolving wellness landscape. For questions about this press release or to schedule an interview, please contact Tracey Abell at president@achs.edu.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.