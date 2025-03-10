Submit Release
Brief closure on Lewis Street to begin on Monday in Laramie

LARAMIE, Wyo. – Crews with the Wyoming Department of Transportation and Knife River will be closing the west side of Lewis Street on Monday, weather permitting.

Crews will be replacing curb and gutter as well as ADA upgrades to the sidewalk. Work will also begin on Clark Street and Fremont Street but no closure is anticipated for those intersections. Knife River will be bringing in two concrete crews to accelerate the work.

The closure at Lewis St. is anticipated to last a week.

Motorists are encouraged to obey all posted signs, flaggers and other traffic control and avoid distractions like cell phones while driving through work zones.

All WYDOT project scheduling is subject to change, including due to adverse weather or material availability.

