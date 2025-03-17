Let’s Talk™ With Ron Gazboda, CEO, Founder, Owner, ARK Protection Group

Ron Gazboda, CEO, Founder, Owner, ARK Protection Group 2024 Presidential Campaign Two of ARK’s Agents with President Trump Protection detail inside the US Capitol www.LetsTalk.press

Ron presently serves as the head of security for Vivek Ramaswamy, candidate for Governor in the State of Ohio.

We are honored to speak today with Ron Gazboda, CEO, Founder, Owner, ARK Protection Group” — Martin Eli, Publisher

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- About Ron Gazboda, CEO & Founder, ARK PROTECTION GROUPWith over two decades of combined military and private security experience, former Master Sergeant Ron Gazboda has dedicated his life to protecting others. He served in the U.S. Air Force and was assigned to several specialty units in Security Forces, one of them being the 820th Combat Operations Squadron, which is part of the Department of Defense's Immediate Response Force (IRF). The IRF is a rapid deployment force jointly maintained by the U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force, equipped and trained for joint airborne and air assault insertion operations, providing high-risk force protection and integrated base defense for expeditionary units.Ron has extensive experience operating in hostile environments. He served in both Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Enduring Freedom (Afghanistan). As Fire Team Leader, he planned, organized, and executed joint combat patrols, PSD operations, key leader engagements, and operations capturing Taliban Insurgents responsible for indirect fire and Improvised Explosive Device attacks.While stationed in Washington D.C., as a Phoenix Raven, Ron directed Executive Aircraft Security Operations for the First Lady, the Speaker of the House, the Secretary of State, the Secretary of the Treasury, the Secretary of Defense, the CIA Director, Senior Administration Officials, and Congressional Leaders on official travel, transiting more than 100 countries.As a Senior Combat Training & Active Shooter Instructor, Ron had the privilege & honor of instructing over 1500 service members over the course of 5000 hours on close quarters battle, hostage rescue operations, small unit tactics, mass casualty situations, defensive tactics, Krav Maga, and Jiu-Jitsu.After separating from the U.S Military, Ron transferred his skills to the private security sector as an Executive Protection Agent protecting political figures, artists, athletes, and high net worth clients. He provides risk mitigation to ensure the safety of VIP’s and other individuals who may be exposed to elevated personal risk because of their employment, high-profile status, net worth, affiliations, or geographical location.________________________________________________________________________Let’s Talk™: Please give us an overview of your company’s capabilities.Ron Gazboda: At ARK Protection Group, we understand the importance of feeling safe and secure in today's uncertain world. That's why we offer a comprehensive range of security services, including Executive Protection, Estate Security, Event Security, and Armored Vehicles For Sale. With ARK Protection Group by your side, you can live your lifestyle with confidence, knowing that our highly trained team is dedicated to keeping you safe.Our Executive Protection Agents are the epitome of professionalism and expertise. They possess the skills and experience to operate seamlessly in the background, adapting to any setting, so as not to hinder your lifestyle. Our goal is to provide world-class protection while allowing you the freedom to focus on what matters most to you.Our company also specializes in safeguarding private residents and estates. Our highly trained Estate Protection Agents possess expertise in mitigating risks to your person and privacy while maintaining the utmost discretion, thereby enabling you to uphold a normal lifestyle.Regarding event security, we deliver specialized staffing solutions for high-profile events, after-hours gatherings, and supplemental support during periods of heightened security. These events encompass public hearings, sports events, large-scale conventions, and entertainment events.Let’s Talk™: We also understand that you provide armored vehicles ( https://www.arkprotectiongroup.com/armored-vehicles ) for your clients. Please tell us more.Ron Gazboda: To mitigate the diverse threats facing our customers worldwide, ARK Protection Group has formed strategic partnerships with armored vehicle manufacturers, focusing on technological innovation, design excellence, and stringent quality management. Our armored vehicles offer superior security and protection.Let’s Talk™: The Advanced Certifications of your team at ARK which includeNationally Registered ParamedicsSpecial Forces 18D/MedicAdvanced Cardiac Life SupportPediatric Advanced Life SupportPrehospital Trauma Life SupportNeonatal Resuscitation ProgramExplosive Ordinance Disposal TeamK9 Explosive Detection Team…we think is, singularly unique, among other firms in your space. What is your perspective, Ron, regarding why your firm is different from the others?Ron Gazboda: We set ourselves apart through our commitment to quality over quantity. Our team consists of combat veterans, Tier 1 Operators, special operations forces, SWAT officers, and highly experienced security contractors. We have a highly selective recruitment process. Our Agents are handpicked, with each one highly recommended by our team members. Each member brings a unique capability, comparable to a SWAT, Special Forces ODA or a Seal Team.Let’s Talk™: We understand that you were quite busy in Washington D.C. during the inauguration of President Trump. Without divulging any confidential information, of course, can you share some of your responsibilities during that time?Ron Gazboda: During the week of the inauguration, our team provided PSD operations for Mr. Ramaswamy and his family. We collaborated with Secret Service, ATF, FBI, National Guard, and numerous law enforcement agencies daily to ensure secure movement throughout Washington D.C.Let’s Talk™: Any other recent projects or testimonials you’d like to mention?Ron Gazboda: We are currently developing a unique PSD course that provides exceptional training within a condensed, manageable timeframe. Given the demands of our typical schedules, we recognize the importance of efficient time management. This course will encompass PSD operations both domestically and internationally. By pushing the boundaries of your usual capabilities, this course ensures that upon completion, you will feel confident in your skill set.Let’s Talk™: Are you also engaged with training?Ron Gazboda: Training is where we set ourselves apart from our competitors, providing a multifaceted approach that combines physical, tactical, and mindset training. We partner with industry experts to provide specialized training on various topics, ensuring our team operates at peak performance. Additionally, we place a strong emphasis on physical fitness standards, recognizing the critical role health and wellness play in on-shift capability.________________________________________________________________________For more information:Ron GazbodaTel: (330) 600-1463Email: ron@arkprotectiongroup.comInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/ark_protection_group/ LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/ron-gazboda-a0496124a/ ________________________________________________________________________REQUEST A QUOTE: https://www.arkprotectiongroup.com/contact-us ________________________________________________________________________Let's Talk™...YOUR MEDIA COVERAGE AND PUBLICITY SOLUTIONWould your brand, your business, benefit from this same type of "awareness", media coverage and new-business-driver?Let’s feature YOU in our “Let's Talk™” interview series.The media coverage we deliver is guaranteed and customized for your specific business needs and growth objectives; locally (in your hometown) and nationally (on ABC CBS FOX and NBC News).Please see this example of the media coverage on NBC News that we provided to Dr. Alesandra DiCicco, DiCicco Dental Studio: https://www.wfla.com/business/press-releases/ein-presswire/777418007/lets-talk-with-dr-alesandra-dicicco-dicicco-dental-studio-valhalla-ny-we-treat-people-not-patients Please contact our Founding Publisher Martin Eli for details: Martin@LetsTalk.press________________________________________________________________________About Let's Talk™Since 2003, our parent company, SecuritySolutionsWatch.com ( https://www.securitysolutionswatch.com/Main/About_Us.html#SSW ) has featured “In The Boardroom™“ thought leadership interviews, and content-marketing programs, for companies engaged in artificial intelligence (“AI”), information technology (“IT”), Internet Of Things (“IoT”), robotics, safety, security, and related areas.We have delivered brand awareness, worldwide media coverage, and lead generation programs for some of the largest global, mega-brands, and household names such as: 3M, AT&T, Cisco, Dell, Fujitsu, HPE, Honeywell, Intel, Microsoft, Panasonic, Siemens, Sony, T-Mobile and many more .We are pleased to share that the media coverage and publicity solution that we have developed, which includes guaranteed exposure and visibility on ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC News, and LOCAL media visibility as well, can now be delivered to any company, in any industry, and to any service provider, anywhere…throughout the USA and in any international country specified by our client.Want to know more about our Let’s Talk™ marketing, media coverage, new-business-driver solution for : artists, art galleries, fashion designers accountants, CPAs doctors, hospitals, medical centers entertainment venues, hotels, sports arenas financial services providers healthcare and wellness salons and spas insurance agents lawyers manufacturers real estate agents restaurants retail chains & stores any business…anywherePlease contact Martin Eli, Founder, Founder/Publisher Email (Martin@LetsTalk.press)Please click here: www.LetsTalk.press for additional examples of the media coveragewe deliver with our "Let’s Talk™" content-marketing interviews.________________________________________________________________________“Let’s Talk™” and “In The Boardroom™” are brand names owned by Research 1825, Incorporated, a New York State corporation.________________________________________________________________________

WATCH THE VIDEO: ARK Protection Group Security Services for Vivek Ramaswamy, candidate for Governor in the State of Ohio

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.