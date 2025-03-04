Let’s Talk™ With Dr. Alesandra DiCicco, DiCicco Dental Studio, Valhalla, NY, ‘We treat people, not patients.’

Dr. Alesandra DiCicco Dr. Nikhil Narkhede DiCicco Dental Studio www.LetsTalk.press

We are honored to speak today with Dr. Alesandra DiCicco, DiCicco Dental Studio, Valhalla, NY. This is indeed, impressive and unique about her practice, "We treat people, not patients."” — Martin Eli, Publisher

Let's Talk™: Thank you for joining us today Dr. Alesandra DiCicco. Congratulations on the growth of DiCicco Dental Studio. Please share your journey that led you to open your practice, in Valhalla, New York.Alesandra DiCicco, DDS: Thank you for giving me this opportunity to share my story. I began my career as a dental hygienist, which not only helped me become a more insightful dentist, but it taught me the importance of building lasting relationships.As I built connections with others, I had an opportunity to transform dentistry and create a culture that focused on connection, empowerment and trust. After receiving my dental degree from New York University College of Dentistry, I started DiCicco Dental Studio - a studio focused on people and not patients.Let's Talk™: What sets DiCicco Dental Studio apart from other dental practices in Westchester County?Alesandra DiCicco, DDS: We treat people not patients. This shift in perspective allows us to build trust through connection. We spend time understanding every person’s unique story, concerns, and lifestyle. By taking this approach, we are able to provide dental care that is not only effective, but meaningful and customized. We listen to your concerns and work collaboratively with you to create a treatment plan that aligns with your personal goals. We believe that when you understand your options, you feel empowered to make the best decisions for your health. By creating this engaging culture, our patients look forward to their dental appointments.Aside from the DiCicco Dental Studio culture, we have created a warm and friendly environment that offers various amenities that are unheard of at a dental office. We utilize the newest state-of-the-art modern technologies, including a digital scanner, that make appointments comfortable and pain free.Let’s Talk™: We understand that your husband, Dr. Nikhil Narkhede, is a board certified orthodontist at DiCicco Dental Studio. Please share how collaborating together benefits patients and what you enjoy most about working together with your spouse.Alesandra DiCicco, DDS: Collaborating together with Dr. Narkhede allows for a transfer of trust between providers and patients. Having the same educational background and core values that are aligned have made it effortless to treat patients as a team. This collaborative effort allows a more holistic approach to dentistry.I really enjoy working with Dr. Narkhede because we are able to come together and treat complex cases with ease.Let’s Talk™: Please give us an overview of the dental and orthodontic services that you provide.Alesandra DiCicco, DDS: Our studio provides comprehensive dental care to patients, including general check ups, dental cleanings and restorative procedures to cosmetic teeth whitening, veneers, implants, dentures, braces and clear aligners. The best part is that our process is completely digital - no more yucky impressions!Let’s Talk™: The Google reviews you have received speak volumes about not only the high level of professional care but also the compassion and connection you have with your patients. Can you please share a success story?Alesandra DiCicco, DDS: Dr. Narkhede and I recently collaborated on a smile transformation for a patient, combining clear aligner therapy to straighten her teeth and porcelain veneers to address damage caused by years of tooth wear. At her follow-up appointment, she shared how the transformation changed her life, boosting her confidence and improving her personality. She now smiles freely, with friends and family noticing her newfound happiness.A patient's smile can often lead to self-consciousness in social situations. However, following a smile makeover, they may experience a boost in confidence, feeling more comfortable expressing themselves and connecting with others. This positive social impact is at the heart of the culture we are dedicated to fostering.Let’s Talk™: Outside of dentistry, is there anything you would like to share about yourselves?Alesandra DiCicco, DDS: Outside of the office, I enjoy cooking and spending time with our family.When not straightening teeth, Dr. Narkhede is a professional DJ and runs NaRx Productions, a DJ & Photo Booth entertainment company. He is also a professional magician and stars in his show The Deception - stay tuned to our DiCicco Dental Studio Instagram page- showtimes coming soon!Let’s Talk™: Thank you again for joining us today, Dr. DiCicco, I’d like to end with one simple question. What is your why?Alesandra DiCicco, DDS: My "why" drives everything I do—dentistry allows me to connect with others and positively impact their lives, whether through meaningful conversations or boosting their confidence with smile makeovers.At DiCicco Dental Studio, our success is defined not only by the procedures we perform, but by our ability to empower and transform lives. Dentistry is what brings us together, but it is the genuine connections and strong relationships we build with our patients that cultivate lasting trust—this is truly the heart and soul of what we do.I invite you to experience the difference at DiCicco Dental Studio...............................................................................................................YOU ONLY LIVE ONE LIFE. Contact:Dr. Alesandra DiCiccoDr. Nikhil NarkhedeDiCicco Dental Studio401 Columbus AvenueSuite 100Valhalla, NY 10595(914) 741-1296Sundays ClosedMondays ClosedCall hours: Mon - Fri 9AM - 6PMOffice Location Hours:Tuesday 10:00am - 6:00pmThursday 10:00am - 4:00pmSaturday 9:00am - 1:00pmEmail: hello@diciccodentalstudio.comInstagram: www.instagram.com/diciccodentalstudio Facebook: www.facebook.com/diciccodentalstudio

