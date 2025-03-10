WDE Seeks Community Input and Participants for Career & Technical Education Standards Review

The 2014 Wyoming Career & Vocational Content and Performance Standards are up for review in the Standards Review Process. The Wyoming Department of Education seeks educators and community members interested in serving on the Career and Technical Education (CTE) Standards Review Committee. The department is also seeking community input on the standards. The deadline to submit input or interest in participating is April 12.

Complete this survey to express interest in serving on the CTE Standards Review Committee. Completing the survey is not a commitment to serve. Standards review committee members will be chosen based on diversity in experience, role, region, and school size. Complete this survey to submit input for the committee’s consideration.

– END –

Media Contact:

Linda Finnerty, Chief Communications Officer

307-777-2053

linda.finnerty@wyo.gov