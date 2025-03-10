Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,569 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 406,194 in the last 365 days.

WDE Seeks Community Input and Participants for Career & Technical Education Standards Review

The 2014 Wyoming Career & Vocational Content and Performance Standards are up for review in the Standards Review Process. The Wyoming Department of Education seeks educators and community members interested in serving on the Career and Technical Education (CTE) Standards Review Committee. The department is also seeking community input on the standards. The deadline to submit input or interest in participating is April 12.

Complete this survey to express interest in serving on the CTE Standards Review Committee. Completing the survey is not a commitment to serve. Standards review committee members will be chosen based on diversity in experience, role, region, and school size. Complete this survey to submit input for the committee’s consideration.

– END –

Media Contact:
Linda Finnerty, Chief Communications Officer
307-777-2053
linda.finnerty@wyo.gov

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

WDE Seeks Community Input and Participants for Career & Technical Education Standards Review

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more