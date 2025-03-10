Greenbriar Market + Refillery Celebrates Four Years of Sustainable Shopping in Calgary

Beloved Calgary refillery celebrates its anniversary with a March 13 event and exciting new launches

What we’ve built goes beyond selling products.” — Mathew Beaudoin

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, March 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Greenbriar Market + Refillery is celebrating four years of growth, sustainability, and community this month. Since opening in 2021, the Calgary-based business has expanded from an online shop to a thriving brick-and-mortar store and a second location at Crossroads Market, all while remaining committed to making eco-friendly shopping accessible.Over the years, Greenbriar has evolved into more than just a retail space—it has become a community hub where customers can discover sustainable products, connect with local artisans, and learn about low-waste living. The store regularly partners with Canadian makers, hosts workshops, and provides a space for vendors to share their craft."Greenbriar is about fostering connections—whether it’s helping customers transition to a low-waste lifestyle or introducing them to incredible local artisans whose stories deserve to be heard," says co-owner Mathew Beaudoin.Four Years of Growth & ImpactWhat began as a small online shop quickly grew into a storefront, with demand leading to the opening of a second location at Crossroads Market in 2024. The move allowed Greenbriar to reach new customers and introduce more people to the benefits of refillery shopping."Crossroads was an unexpected but exciting opportunity," says Shawn, co-owner. "It put us in front of a new audience—people focused on shopping local but who might not have known about refill options before. Now, many of them come back every week."Beyond its retail expansion, Greenbriar has deepened its commitment to local vendors, creating opportunities for small makers to showcase their products. From Calgary-based skincare brands, like their recent launch of Aspera, to eco-conscious home goods, Greenbriar prioritizes Canadian businesses and sustainable sourcing.A Celebration of Sustainability & CommunityTo mark this milestone, Greenbriar is inviting the community to a special anniversary event on Thursday, March 13, from 5-8 PM at its Montgomery location. The evening will feature sparkling drinks (both alcoholic and non-alcoholic, courtesy of Santé Dry Bottle Shop), product sampling, door prizes, and a special gift with purchase.As a thank-you to their customers, starting March 8, shoppers who spend $50 or more will receive a free Ornata bath bomb—a way to encourage relaxation and self-care.What’s Next for Greenbriar?As Greenbriar looks ahead to its fifth year, customers can expect exciting new product launches and continued efforts to keep sustainable shopping affordable."We’re introducing three new scents in our Ornata line and expanding our Aspera collection ," says Shawn. "There’s also a brand-new line, Cuprea, in the works."Mat adds that behind-the-scenes efforts are focused on strategic buying and bringing more products in-house, ensuring prices remain stable despite economic shifts."We’re always looking for ways to keep costs down while maintaining high-quality, sustainable options," he says. "By sourcing from Canadian suppliers and refining our process, we can make sure our customers continue to get the best value."About Greenbriar Market & RefilleryFounded in 2021, Greenbriar Market + Refillery is an independent Calgary-based business dedicated to making sustainable living easy, affordable, and accessible. The shop offers a carefully curated selection of eco-friendly home and personal care products, prioritizing Canadian-made brands and low-waste alternatives.Greenbriar also features an in-store refillery, allowing customers to refill household essentials like soaps, cleaners, and skincare products—eliminating unnecessary packaging waste. In 2024, Greenbriar expanded to a second location at Crossroads Market, further growing its reach in the Calgary area.

