MUSEUM OF ILLUSIONS LAS VEGAS CELEBRATES PI DAY WITH STEM-INSPIRED 'EDUTAINMENT' MARCH 14

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Museum of Illusions Las Vegas celebrates Pi Day on Friday, March 14 by honoring the mathematical constant and never-ending number that has fascinated scholars for centuries. In alignment with its partnership with STEM.org Educational Research™ (SER), the museum continues its commitment to integrating STEM education into immersive cultural experiences.Named in the top 5% “Best In STEM” 2024-2025 organizations, Museum of Illusions Las Vegas is dedicated in its efforts to infuse STEM education into the fabric of cultural education attractions. Pushing the boundaries of traditional learning and utilizing the power of play, creativity and curiosity, its revolutionary "edutainment" concept showcases a vibrant display of mind-bending optical illusions, interactive elements and photo-worthy exhibitions with the science behind each alternative reality.As part of its dedication to education, Museum of Illusions Las Vegas offers free admission to teachers and school administrators year-round, reinforcing its role as a hub for interactive learning.Standard operating hours are Sunday – Thursday from 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. with final admission at 9 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. – midnight with final admission at 11 p.m.Museum of Illusions Las Vegas features a mesmerizing collection of over 80 exhibits that defy reality and spark curiosity. Visitors are amazed by the journey through interactive illusions and brain-twisting visual tricks that create unforgettable moments. With a near-perfect rating across review sites, Museum of Illusions Las Vegas makes for the perfect stop on the Las Vegas Strip. The must-see, immersive museum is located at 63 CityCenter, on The Strip in between The Cosmopolitan and The Shops at Crystals. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.moilasvegas.com ###About Museum of Illusions Las VegasMuseum of Illusions Las Vegas is part of the global Museum of Illusions Group, the largest and fastest-growing chain of private museums in the world. The unique concept offers all age groups an interactive experience where over 80 mind-blowing exhibits play tricks on the minds of visitors and show them the exciting science behind illusions. With more than 50 locations across 25 countries, Museum of Illusions continues to grow and share the fascinating world of illusions with curious minds all over the world.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.