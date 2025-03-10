Apply for grant opportunity to establish or expand therapeutic classrooms

Iowa school districts interested in establishing therapeutic classrooms are invited to apply for the latest round of the Iowa Department of Education’s Therapeutic Classroom Incentive grant.

Now in its fifth round of funding, the Therapeutic Classroom Incentive Grant is available for the 2025-26 school year for Iowa districts supporting learners ages 3-21 years old. Therapeutic classrooms can assist learners whose emotional, social or behavioral needs interfere with their success in the learning environment.

“The Therapeutic Classroom Incentive Grant assists Iowa schools in establishing and expanding supportive and safe learning environments for students,” said Lyn Jenkins, Department administrative consultant. “With therapeutic classrooms, school districts can better ensure that students have the individualized supports they need to continue learning and pursue successful outcomes.”

Districts applying for grant funds may establish new classrooms or enhance critical components into current classrooms or programs that are being developed as therapeutic classrooms. Grant awards are contingent upon funds being appropriated by the Iowa Legislature, and an estimated cost per pupil will be used to determine the awarded amounts.

The Therapeutic Classroom Incentive Grant was established through state legislation in 2020 and is a part of a statewide effort to increase behavioral health supports for children, youth and families. Last year, ten Iowa schools received grant awards to establish or expand therapeutic classrooms in their districts.

Instructions and application materials for the 2025-26 school year are now available on the Department’s Therapeutic Classroom webpage. Application submissions will be collected through May 1 at 11:59 p.m.

Questions regarding the Therapeutic Classroom Incentive Grant can be directed to Lyn Jenkins at lyn.jenkins@iowa.gov or Kay Augustine at kay.augustine@iowa.gov.