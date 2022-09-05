Dark Sky Technology Welcomes New Chief Financial Officer, Michael Ring
Dark Sky Technology™ is pleased to announce the appointment of Michael Ring as Chief Financial Officer.
Michael has an incredible 20+ year history of building successful cybersecurity companies that protect our nation’s most critical software and systems.”KALISPELL, MT, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dark Sky Technology™ (Dark Sky) is pleased to announce the appointment of Michael Ring as Chief Financial Officer where he will be responsible for finance, accounting, and human resources. As a senior member of the executive team, Michael will report directly to the CEO, Michael Mehlberg.
— Michael Mehlberg, CEO
“We are so excited to have Michael join the Dark Sky Team,” said Michael Mehlberg. “Michael has an incredible 20+ year history of building successful cybersecurity companies that protect our nation’s most critical software and systems. His impressive reputation will serve Dark Sky extremely well as we bring valuable cybersecurity solutions to market.”
Michael Ring has extensive experiencing building and licensing products as well as starting, growing, and selling cybersecurity companies. He is a subject matter expert in workplace motivation, system security, cybersecurity, software protection, and security requirements. Michael began his career in the US Navy as a Submarine Officer supporting the US strategic imitative and special operation missions. After the Navy, Michael joined the intelligence community where he helped plan sensitive operations involving strategic assets and obtain unique information critical to national security.
In 2006 Michael joined start up Pikewerks Corporation and helped provide a much-needed cybersecurity capability to the US Government and its prime contractors while putting in place the blueprint for how to motivate a highly technical team and license technology. In December 2011 Pikewerks was acquired by Raytheon Corp, joining its Intelligence, Information, and Services (IIS) business unit. After Raytheon, Michael joined another start up Star Lab Corporation where he helped grow it into a cash flow positive asset that was eventually acquired by Wind River Corporation. There he served as head of sales and unofficial acquisition consultant.
Michael is now joining the leadership team at Dark Sky Technology, bringing his vast professional experiences to bear on the software supply chain security issue.
“I am thrilled to be joining a company whose mission I can stand behind 110%,” said Michael Ring. “Trust in the open-source software is seriously lacking in government programs and Dark Sky’s ambitious objective to (finally) give developers the confidence they are lacking is spot on. Add to that the pedigree of Dark Sky’s team and you have a company that can be thoroughly trusted to vet what gets included in our country’s critical systems.”
Section 4 of Executive Order 14028 states that software developers in the United States will soon be faced with cybersecurity requirements, sanctioned by the US Government and necessary for the safety and security of software systems, to “rapidly improve the security and integrity of the software supply chain, with a priority on addressing critical software.” Dark Sky Technology helps companies meet these requirements and reduce the risk of integrating open-source software into their systems, software, and devices by automatically analyzing the open-source contributors for malicious behaviors, inspecting the software for license and code quality issues, and identifying common weaknesses and vulnerabilities that could compromise their systems and devices.
“Michael is bringing exactly the experience we need at exactly the right time,” Michael Mehlberg, CEO said. “We couldn’t be more thrilled to welcome him to Dark Sky!”
Michael will work out of the corporate headquarters in Fort Collins, CO where he lives with his wife Sandy and four children.
About Dark Sky Technology (www.darkskytechnology.com)
Dark Sky Technology helps software companies protect their code from malicious threats, untrusted code, and cyber-attacks. The leadership team has spent the last 20 years securing the most mission-critical systems in the world — giving us a deep understanding of how cybersecurity exploits happen, and how to avoid them. Their products help protect software deployments with advanced analytics on open-source packages allowing our customers to secure their software supply chain and deploy secure, reliable, trusted software with confidence.
Dark Sky Technology is a woman-owned small business headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado. Like all other products and technologies under development, Bulletproof Trust was developed with 100% U.S. citizens in the United States of America. Contact Dark Sky Technology with questions at info@darkskytechnology.com or by visiting their website, www.darkskytechnology.com.
Michael Mehlberg
Dark Sky Technology, Inc.
+1 571-319-3343
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn