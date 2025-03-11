HIF Global Awarded First U.S. Approval for e-Fuels Design Pathway

e-Fuels leader approved for Tier II design pathway under California LCFS

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- HIF Global , the leader in highly innovative fuels, is proud to announce that it has been awarded the first U.S. approval for an e-Fuels pathway. The Tier II Design Pathway Certification, granted under the California Air Resource Board’s (CARB) Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) Program, strengthens the market for e-Fuels production.Meg Gentle, Executive Director of the HIF Global Board, stated, “e-Fuels are synthetic hydrocarbons that seamlessly integrate with today’s existing infrastructure and engines. This LCFS certification underscores the growing demand for e-Fuels in the U.S. and globally, which could reach more than 250 mtpa by 20351, providing opportunity for over $1 trillion in potential capital investment in new facilities to produce the fuels, including HIF Global’s 1.4 mtpa e-Fuels project in Matagorda County, Texas.”HIF‘s Tier II Design Pathway Certification includes e-SAF , e-Naphtha, and e-Diesel as opt-in fuels allowing producers to apply and generate credits for their e-Fuels under the program.About HIF GlobalHIF Global is the world's leading e-Fuels company, developing large infrastructure projects to recycle captured CO2 and produce synthetic hydrocarbons for existing engines. The name HIF represents the mission of the company: to provide Highly Innovative Fuels that advance global energy sustainability. HIF is producing e-Fuels today at its HIF Haru Oni e-Fuels facility in southern Chile and is developing commercial-scale e-Fuels facilities in United States, Uruguay, Australia, and Chile. For more information, visit www.hifglobal.com About CARB’s LCFS ProgramThe California Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) is a policy designed to reduce the carbon intensity of transportation fuels by promoting the use of cleaner, lower-carbon alternatives. Under the LCFS, fuel producers and importers must ensure that the carbon intensity (measured in grams of CO₂-equivalent per megajoule) of the fuels they supply decreases over time. This is achieved by increasing the use of biofuels, electricity, hydrogen, and other alternative fuels that produce fewer greenhouse gas emissions. The standard sets annual carbon intensity reduction targets, and companies that exceed these reduction targets can earn credits, which they can sell to others who fall short of compliance.CAUTIONARY INFORMATION ABOUT FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: Information in this press release includes various statements that are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical fact are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements. Words such as “can,” “expect,” potential,” “to be,” “will,” and similar expressions are used to identify forward-looking statements and convey the uncertainty of future events or outcomes. Forward-looking statements in this press release relate to, among other things, the expectations of our plans, strategies, and objectives, including with respect to the timing and other aspects of the HIF e-Fuels facilities. Such statements are based on management’s current expectations and assumptions and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements include (without limitation): our ability to timely obtain or maintain necessary permits to construct and develop the HIF e-Fuels facilities; our ability to execute operational objectives on a timely and successful basis; legislative, policy, fiscal and regulatory developments; the outcome of commercial negotiations; our ability to raise financing; consumer preferences or demand; and various economic, business, and competitive factors affecting our business. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements contained or referred to in this paragraph. HIF Global urges you to carefully review and consider the cautionary statements made in this press release and cautions you not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. HIF Global undertakes no obligation (and expressly disclaims any such obligation) to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.Press contact:Eva Bandolabandola@cgcn.com+1 630 956 1776

