HIF Global, Toyota and MITTA Join Forces in Patagonia to Advance Hybrid Mobility Powered by e-Fuels

Powered by hybrid vehicles and synthetic fuels, the demonstrative project will cover over 18,000 miles (30,000 kilometers) with a low environmental impact.

Our e-Fuels are chemically identical to conventional fuels, compatible with existing engines, and create a powerful, environmentally positive combination when used in hybrid vehicles.” — Victor Turpaud, HIF Latam CEO

PUNTA ARENAS, CHILE, January 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- HIF Global, the world’s leading e-Fuels company, together with Toyota Chile and MITTA, launched the “Route Zero” pilot initiative, combining hybrid vehicles and synthetic fuels produced at the HIF Haru Oni e-Fuels facility in southern Chile. Toyota vehicles rented by MITTA this summer in Punta Arenas will be fueled with e-Gasoline and offered to customers as an opportunity to test sustainable mobility firsthand.Víctor Turpaud, HIF Latam CEO, said, “Thanks to this alliance, travelers can explore Patagonia in a way that supports sustainable tourism. Our e-Fuels are chemically identical to conventional fuels, compatible with existing engines, and create a powerful, environmentally positive combination when used in hybrid vehicles.”This performance of HIF e-Fuels in Route Zero complements their use in Antarctic tourism this summer season , where Antarctica21 powers its motorboats with the same synthetic fuels, demonstrating their versatility and real-world impact in both extreme and remote environments.Toyota highlighted that its self-charging hybrid technology can reduce CO₂ emissions by up to 40% compared with conventional vehicles. Ignacio Funés, CEO of Toyota Chile, added, “This project shows how collaboration between mobility and technology leaders can deliver real progress for the country.”Ignacio Correa, CEO of MITTA, said, “In a challenging geography like Magallanes, hybrid vehicles and synthetic fuels are the perfect solution. With this initiative, our customers can travel sustainably without changing their habits.”Tourists can drive over 18,000 miles (30,000 kilometers) using HIF e-Fuel for free while enjoying the same experience as conventional vehicles, demonstrating a practical solution where long distances and limited charging infrastructure make full electrification difficult.The program will utilize 2,500 liters of HIF e-Fuel made available to selected MITTA clients at a gas station in Punta Arenas. Drivers will also receive information on how these innovative fuels support decarbonization and will have the opportunity to visit the iconic HIF Haru Oni facility to learn about e-Fuels production.About HIF Global: HIF Global is the world’s leading e-Fuels company, developing projects around the globe to convert renewable energy into e-Fuels that can be used in existing engines. The name HIF reflects the company’s mission: Highly Innovative Fuels to enable global decarbonization. HIF is producing e-Fuels today at its HIF Haru Oni facility in southern Chile and is developing large-scale commercial projects in Texas, Uruguay, Brazil, Australia and Chile.About Toyota: Toyota Chile (Toyota and Lexus brands) has operated in the country for 45 years and leads the national automotive market. As a global innovation leader, Toyota is a pioneer in sustainable mobility, with deep expertise in zero- and low-emissions technologies, and a goal of achieving carbon neutrality by 2050 under its Beyond Zero philosophy.About MITTA: The undisputed leader in mobility and operating leasing in Chile, with more than 65 years of experience and the global backing of Mitsui & Co., MITTA operates the country’s largest network and a fleet of nearly 30,000 vehicles. MITTA is driving the future of transportation through sustainable solutions, connecting industries and people with a strong commitment to decarbonization and service excellence.

