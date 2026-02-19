HIF Global and German eFuel One GmbH Sign Heads of Agreement for e-Methanol Offtake

Christian Hanke, CEO of German eFuel One and Diego Fettweis, CCO of HIF Global, signed HoA for e-Methanol offtake

The HoA covers the annual supply of 100,000 tons of e-Methanol from HIF’s growing portfolio of facilities, strengthening the clean fuel offering for clients

We're advancing global decarbonization efforts, leveraging our proven experience exporting e-Fuels as well as our global portfolio of projects, to deliver reliable, certified e-Methanol to the market.” — Diego Fettweis, Chief Commercial Officer of HIF Global

BERLIN, GERMANY, February 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- HIF Global, the leading e-Fuels company, and the German company German eFuel One GmbH, a pioneer in clean energy solutions, have signed an offtake Heads of Agreement (HoA) for the long-term supply of e-Methanol from HIF Global’s project portfolio. The e-Methanol supplied under this HoA is planned to come from HIF’s Paysandú project in Uruguay, underlining the value of early access to our initial production volumes as global e-Methanol markets begin to scale.This agreement sets the framework for HIF to supply German eFuel One with ~100,000 tons of e-Methanol per year, supporting the transition to sustainable mobility. The HoA establishes the main commercial terms for negotiating a definitive offtake agreement.The e-Methanol supplied under this arrangement will meet the rigorous specifications of the International Methanol Producers and Consumers Association (IMPCA) and will be certified under EU RED III RFNBO standards.Diego Fettweis, Chief Commercial Officer of HIF Global, said, “This agreement marks a significant step in expanding the reach of sustainable fuels. By working with German eFuel One, we are advancing the decarbonization of global transport and industry, leveraging our proven experience operating and exporting e-Fuels for over three years from HIF Haru Oni in southern Chile, as well as our global portfolio of projects, to deliver reliable, certified e-Methanol to the market.”This agreement builds on HIF Global’s ongoing efforts to expand its presence in the European market. It follows the Heads of Agreement for e-Fuel offtake announced in 2025 with MB Energy (Mabanaft), another leading German energy company.Christian Hanke, CEO of German eFuel One, added: “We are establishing the foundation for reliable, industrial scale production of e-Fuels, an essential building block for the urgently needed, technology open path to climate neutrality in the transport sector. For the Port of Hamburg, as import hub for Europe, the reliable import of green molecules is of critical importance. It not only strengthens regional industries but also supports the German Federal Government in ensuring the energy security needed to accelerate defossilization in Germany. Together with HIF Global, we are demonstrating that sustainable mobility is not a vision of the future but begins today.”e-Methanol is a synthetic fuel produced by combining green hydrogen with recycled carbon dioxide, resulting in an e-Fuel that can be used in existing engines and infrastructure without modifications. Its versatility makes it a solution for a wide range of clients: it can be used directly in shipping and industrial sectors, or further converted into other sustainable fuels, such as e-Gasoline for cars or e-SAF for planes. This flexibility allows companies across multiple industries to advance their decarbonization goals using proven, adaptable technology.The future offtake agreement between HIF Global and German eFuel One will establish a long-term framework for the annual supply of certified e Methanol, which will be available following contract execution and the scale up of international e-Fuels production capacities.HIF’s projects and production facilities are in sustainably oriented regions around the world, while the e-Fuels will arrive in Hamburg, Germany, a key European energy and import hub.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.