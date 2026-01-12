HIF Global and Antarctica21 Renew Exclusive Alliance, Expanding the Use of e-Fuels in Antarctic Travel

HIF Global and Antarctica21 renew alliance to use e-Fuels in Antarctic tourism Sustainable tourism with HIF's eFuels

Zodiac boats of Antarctica21’s Magellan Explorer cruise will operate on synthetic gasoline produced with the strong winds of Patagonia.

Our e-Fuels represent a real solution to decarbonize hard-to-abate sectors. Supporting A21 allows us to demonstrate that regional tourism can be a driver of green innovation on a global scale” — Victor Turpaud, HIF Latam CEO

PUNTA ARENAS, CHILE, January 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- HIF Global, the world’s leading e-Fuels company, announced it has renewed its strategic alliance with Antarctica21, a leading tourism operator of air-cruise expeditions to Antarctica, extending the use of locally produced e-Gasoline to power Zodiac landing operations and demonstrating a pathway to lower-emission exploration in Antarctica.Under the agreement, the fleet of 10 Zodiac boats that transport guests from Magellan Explorer to Antarctic shores will continue to use synthetic gasoline (e-Gasoline) produced locally at HIF’s Haru Oni facility in Punta Arenas. Through this collaboration, Antarctica21 is the first and only Antarctic tourism company to operate excursion boats with e-Fuel in Antarctica, marking a milestone in the adoption of synthetic fuels within the polar tourism industry.Produced from green hydrogen and recycled CO₂, this fuel significantly reduces the carbon footprint of landing operations on the White Continent, without requiring any modifications to the boats’ existing engines.“This renewed collaboration is a sign of continuity and ambition. Today, our e-Fuels represent a real solution to decarbonize hard-to-abate sectors. Supporting Antarctica21 once again allows us to demonstrate that regional tourism can be a driver of green innovation on a global scale,” said HIF Latam CEO Víctor Turpaud.Antarctica21 CEO Verónica Peragallo noted: “By integrating e-Fuels into our operations for a second consecutive season, we reaffirm our responsibility to protect one of the planet’s most fragile ecosystems and to drive a real technological transformation within the maritime and tourism industries, rooted in Chile and reaching the world.” The company is also evaluating the use of synthetic marine diesel (e-MGO) to power the ship’s main engines, and synthetic aviation fuel (e-SAF). As in the previous season , while exploring the antarctica, tourists will learn about the use of e-Fuels and their transformative potential. Through this initiative, HIF Global and Antarctica21 aim to convey that their journey is not only about discovering Antarctica, but about doing so with the least possible impact while actively supporting the energy solutions of the future.About HIF GlobalHIF Global is the world's leading e-Fuels company, developing large infrastructure projects to recycle captured CO2 and produce synthetic hydrocarbons for existing engines. The name HIF represents the mission of the company: to provide Highly Innovative Fuels that advance global energy sustainability. HIF is producing e-Fuels today at its HIF Haru Oni e-Fuels facility in southern Chile and is developing commercial-scale e-Fuels facilities in United States, Uruguay, Australia, and Chile. For more information, visit www.hifglobal.com About Antarctica21Since 2003, Antarctica21 has been the leading air-cruise expedition operator to Antarctica. The company operates expeditions aboard small ships carrying a maximum of 76 guests, offering an exclusive and flexible journey. Antarctica21 has been recognized for four consecutive years as one of the “Best Managed Chilean Companies”, according to Deloitte’s ranking, and has been CarbonNeutralcertified since 2019. For more information, visit www.antarctica21.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.