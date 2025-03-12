Performing Arts at Fawn Lake (PAFL) Facilities and Reception Impresses Performers

SPOTSYLVANIA, VA, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On February 21, 2025, Performing Arts at Fawn Lake (PAFL) hosted clarinetist Pascual Martinez-Forteza and pianist Gema Nieto-Forteza for the 13th performance staged by PAFL. The professional duo of clarinet and piano (clarinet from the New York Philharmonic Orchestra) played Spanish classical music and music from Leonard Bernstein. Their daughter, Patricia, an NYU opera major, sang selections from West Side Story. The concert was an extraordinary event with terrific and personable performers.

"We were overwhelmed with how graciously we were received when we arrived in Fawn Lake. And what a beautiful community! Our hosts opened their home and their hearts to me, Pascual, and our children. We truly felt like we were visiting old friends.” said Gema Nieto-Forteza.

Pascual Martinez-Forteza added “Fawn Lake is so fortunate to have such an excellent environment for musical performances. Your community center has excellent acoustics. As a clarinetist, I was very aware of how well the sound our instruments carried to the audience. It was perfect!"

Founded in August 2022, Performing Arts at Fawn Lake (PAFL) is dedicated to bringing top musicians from around the world to perform live in the private Fawn Lake community, located in the Central Virginia County of Spotsylvania, equidistant from Washington, DC, Richmond, VA, and Charlottesville, VA. Since its founding, in addition to the Martinez-Forteza and Nieto-Forteza duo, PAFL has hosted such renowned performers as Violinist Michelle Kim, Tenor and Broadway star J. Mark McVey, Grammy Award Winning Cellist Wendy Sutter, internationally acclaimed Pianist William Wolfram, Soprano and Broadway star Gay Willis, Pianist Duk Kyu Kim, acclaimed Baritone Prince Havely, Pianist Maxwell Foster, the famous Jazz duo Marcus Printup and Riza Printup, and world class musicians Intersection Trio.

Michelle Lee, Assistant Concertmaster, New York Philharmonic, has served as the PAFL Artistic Director since January 1, 2024 and will continue in that role in 2025.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.