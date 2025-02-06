Protect Environmental and The White Ribbon Project Combine Forces to Combat Lung Cancer

Placing Radata Liquid Scintillation Radon Test Kit Know your number - understand your radon-induced lung cancer risk Radata Liquid Scintillation Radon Test Kit

LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Protect Environmental, the nation’s leading environmental consulting and construction firm, and The White Ribbon Project, a prominent lung cancer advocacy organization, are proud to announce a partnership to prevent lung cancer.“Despite being trained in disease prevention, I was blindsided by my Stage III lung cancer diagnosis in 2018. That was when we knew things had to change,” said Heidi Onda, Co-Founder of The White Ribbon Project. "This partnership with Protect Environmental aligns perfectly with our commitment to raising awareness and empowering communities to take action to prevent and raise awareness to all causes of lung cancer.”“At a time when lung cancer case counts among people who don’t smoke, especially young women, are on the rise, we are proud to join forces with The White Ribbon Project in our shared mission to prevent lung cancer,” said Kyle Hoylman, CEO of Protect Environmental. “By leveraging our expertise in indoor environmental contamination, radon testing, and mitigation with The White Ribbon Project’s advocacy and educational outreach, we can significantly reduce radon exposure and save lives.”Lung cancer rates can decline if more people know and understand the risk factors. Radon is a naturally occurring radioactive gas responsible for claiming more than 21,000 American lives each year. Elevated levels of cancer-causing gas have been identified in every state, and any building is at risk. Unchecked indoor radon exposure is a leading cause of cancer mortality. Exposure is preventable and starts with a radon test.Everyone is encouraged to take action today because anyone with lungs is at risk. Resources available through this partnership include: Free Radon Test Kits are available to encourage at-home testing and inspire more proactive lung cancer prevention by reducing exposure to invisible lung cancer-causing gas. Check to see if you qualify. (Only available in select communities. Discounted test kits available to those that do not qualify.)• Using the National Radon Risk Search™ Tool, communities can learn about the known radon risks in the spaces they live, work, and learn. The tool also explains the health impact of exposure to radon in your region, encouraging more lung cancer prevention.• Learn about or host a ribbon-building event to support this initiative and the lung cancer survivor community.“Since radon is the leading cause of environmental cancer mortality and many communities remain undertested, we are thrilled to partner with an organization that shares a common vision, enhances our impact, and ultimately saves lives,” said Pierre Onda, Co-Founder of The White Ribbon Project.

