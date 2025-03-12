Optitex Announces the Launch of O/25, Delivering New Efficiencies in Digital Pattern Making and Production Optimization

O/25 reflects our ongoing commitment to innovation, providing manufacturers with the tools they need to stay competitive in an evolving market” — Frank Maeder, President at Optitex and NedGraphics

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL, March 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Optitex, a global provider of cutting-edge CAD/CAM pattern-making and nesting software solutions, announces the launch of O/25, the latest update to its advanced production platform. O/25 introduces significant enhancements that streamline workflows, improve precision, and drive automation for fashion, apparel, automotive, and furniture manufacturers.

O/25 builds on Optitex’s expertise in pattern construction, design validation, virtual sampling, costing, nesting, and production support, equipping manufacturers with new tools to reduce material waste, optimize processes, and ensure accuracy at every stage of development.

With O/25, Optitex introduces advancements across pattern development, production planning, automation, and cloud collaboration, including:

* Smarter Pattern Development in PDS 2D: Automated grading points for improved precision and faster garment assembly.

* Advanced 3D Capabilities in PDS 3D: Improved 3D export, consolidating multiple meshes into a single mesh, and expanded GLTF/GLB export options for seamless integration with third-party software.

* Optimized Production Planning in Marker: The new Production Diagram Tool maps cutting and assembly processes within a single platform, eliminating the need for third-party applications.

* Enhanced Material Efficiency: Live Nesting Efficiency Tracking allows real-time assessment of material optimization, while an updated Nest ++ PRO Algorithm increases material utilization and sustainability.

* Automation and Quality Control: A new batch command for material flaws reduces manual intervention and improves defect tracking, and the Script Builder Application automates workflows without a manual script.

* O/Cloud Enhancements: Seamlessly collaborate by inviting O/Cloud users from external companies without impacting license accounts, quickly find modified files and workspaces, and assign user roles with Pro, Basic, and API access levels to maintain security and operational efficiency.

“O/25 reflects our ongoing commitment to innovation, providing manufacturers with the tools they need to stay competitive in an evolving market,” said Frank Maeder, President at Optitex and NedGraphics. “With this release, we are delivering greater efficiency, more precise control, and the ability to optimize production workflows at every stage.”

Availability

O/25 is now available to all Optitex users, for more information on the latest features and how O/25 can integrate into existing workflows, visit https://optitex.com/latest-release/ or contact an Optitex representative.

About Optitex

Optitex is a global provider of cutting-edge CAD/CAM pattern-making and nesting software solutions for the fashion and apparel, automotive, and furniture industries. With three decades of experience and over 30,000 installations worldwide, Optitex delivers a comprehensive range of tools that assist and accelerate the product development process.

Optitex’s software solutions help enhance production efficiency, minimize material costs and waste, and ensure pattern accuracy and traceability throughout the development process. With a rich toolset for pattern construction, design validation, virtual sampling and fitting, costing and nesting, production support, and 3D collaboration, Optitex enables its customers to design digitally and produce accurately, speeding up time-to-market while delivering high-quality products on demand and on budget.

