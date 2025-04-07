First Commonwealth Federal Credit Union Joins America Saves Week 2025 to Empower Financial Confidence

First Commonwealth Logo America Saves Week Logo

ALLENTOWN, PA, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- First Commonwealth Federal Credit Union is excited to announce its participation in America Saves Week 2025 , a nationwide initiative to boost financial wellness and resilience. This annual campaign, running from April 7th to April 11th, encourages individuals, families, employers, and communities to take a comprehensive look at their financial health and adopt strategies to meet their financial goals.The 2025 theme, "Saving for Your Past, Present, and Future," underscores the importance of a holistic approach to financial planning. The campaign will cover various critical topics, including saving for emergencies, leveraging automatic savings, planning for retirement, and reducing debt. It will also delve into more specialized areas such as family financial discussions, understanding employer-provided financial wellness benefits, and addressing the mental and emotional impacts of economic stress."We are pleased to support our members and the community during America Saves Week by providing valuable resources and insights that can make a real difference in their financial well-being. This week is not just about setting goals; it's about taking actionable steps to secure a brighter financial future for everyone. We believe that by working together, we can create a community where financial resilience and stability are within reach for all," says Donna LoStocco, President & CEO of First Commonwealth Federal Credit Union.The goal is to build a financially resilient community where everyone has the tools and knowledge to achieve their financial aspirations. For more information about America Saves Week and First Commonwealth's involvement, please visit their website at firstcomcu.org, and social pages on LinkedIn and Facebook throughout the week of April 7th.About First Commonwealth Federal Credit Union:First Commonwealth, headquartered in Allentown, PA, is one of the most accomplished and preeminent credit unions serving Pennsylvania and New Jersey. With 14 locations and a top-tier digital banking experience, it serves over 95,000 members and 2,400 companies. Since 1959, First Commonwealth has prioritized growth, innovation, technology, and friendly service. First Commonwealth has 270+ employees and over $1.4 billion in assets, operating as a member-owned, not-for-profit financial cooperative embodying purpose-driven values.About America Saves Week:Since 2007, America Saves Week, coordinated by America Saves and its partners, has been an annual celebration and call to action for everyday Americans to commit to saving successfully. Through the support of thousands of participating organizations, we encourage local communities to conduct a financial check-in, gain a clear view of their financial stories, and adopt better saving behaviors. The America Saves pledge is an online tool that enables savers to set goals and create a plan to achieve greater financial stability.

