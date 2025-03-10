Largest Private Residence in Vail and Beaver Creek to Auction via Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions

181 South Fairway Drive, Beaver Creek, Vail Valley, Colorado Largest private home in Vail and Beaver Creek, spanning 20,210 square feet Designed by renowned architect Charles Sink Grand entertaining spaces, wine salon, indoor pool, spa, and sauna Set on 1.5 acres within Beaver Creek with views of ski slopes, golf course, and creek

Elegant Beaver Creek Estate To Auction in Cooperation with Malia Cox Nobrega of LIV Sotheby’s International Realty

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An exceptional mountain estate—the largest private residence in the prestigious ski communities of Vail and Beaver Creek, Colorado—181 South Fairway Drive is set to auction via Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions. Set upon one of the largest homesite locations in Beaver Creek, the estate will be offered in cooperation with Malia Cox Nobrega of LIV Sotheby’s International Realty. Listed for $25 million with starting bids expected between $4 million to $8 million, the bidding is set to open on 9 April via the firm’s online marketplace, conciergeauctions.com, culminating on 16 April.

Designed in 1985 by celebrated Colorado modernist architect Charles Sink—renowned for landmark projects like the iconic Clock Tower in Vail Village—the 20,210-square-foot estate embodies a seamless fusion of nature, luxury, and timeless design. Perfectly positioned to maximize panoramic views of the surrounding alpine landscape, the home incorporates sophisticated, ballroom-inspired living spaces that effortlessly transition between indoor and outdoor living. The home is ideal for grand-scale entertaining, with a large main kitchen as well as a commercial-grade kitchen. The estate also features a sophisticated wine salon with a capacity to store up to 2,000 bottles, complemented by a library and tasting area, creating a refined setting for intimate gatherings or curated wine experiences.

The nearly 3,000-square-foot primary suite is an extraordinary retreat, offering two private lounge areas, expansive Cherry Wood closets, and a private staircase leading to the indoor pool and spa. The wellness area includes private changing suites, a sauna, and additional bathrooms, making it the ultimate sanctuary for relaxation. Every detail of the property, from the use of rich materials such as Brazilian Cherry and Wenge Parquet to its elegant marble finishes, has been thoughtfully crafted to elevate the living experience.

According to Malia Cox Nobrega of LIV Sotheby’s International Realty, “This is an unparalleled opportunity to own the largest private residence in Vail and Beaver Creek. With over 20,000 square feet and one of the largest homesites in Beaver Creek, this estate presents a rare chance to redefine luxury living in one of the most exclusive locations in the Vail Valley. A true masterpiece waiting for its next visionary owner.”

Set within the gated enclave of Beaver Creek Resort, this home offers not only privacy and tranquility but also unmatched access to world-class amenities. With Beaver Creek Resort's 167 trails spread across 2,082 acres of prime skiing, residents enjoy unparalleled access to legendary skiing, snowboarding, hiking, and mountain biking. The property is also just minutes from Vail, offering access to more skiing, shopping, dining, and cultural experiences.

This home is designed for convenience with the Beaver Creek “Dial-a-Ride system”, offering 24-hour complimentary transportation within the resort. The estate features multiple terraces and outdoor entertaining spaces, including a gazebo dining area with an outdoor kitchenette, perfect for alfresco gatherings while taking in the views of the creek and golf course. Additional amenities include a four-car garage, expansive laundry facilities, and a grand entry that sets the tone for the dramatic scale of the home.

Beaver Creek is renowned for its luxurious, family-friendly atmosphere, offering an exceptional ski experience complemented by fresh-baked cookies at the base of the mountain and a vibrant après-ski scene. Beyond winter sports, the resort transforms into a summer paradise, offering alpine lake hikes, fly-fishing, biking trails through aspen groves, and a golf course designed by Robert Trent Jones, Jr. Beaver Creek hosts an array of cultural events throughout the year, including performances at the Vilar Performing Arts Center, as well as festivals like Blues, Brews, and BBQ and Oktoberfest. Less than 30 miles from the Vail Valley Jet Center and Eagle County Regional Airport, and with Denver International Airport within easy reach, the estate combines accessibility with exceptional privacy, making it the ideal location for those seeking the ultimate in mountain luxury living.

Images of the property can be viewed here. All photography and video credit - 360 Productions

As part of Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in funding towards new homes built for families in need.

Agents will be compensated according to the terms and conditions of the Listing Agreement. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details.

For more information, including property details, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

