Breaking the Mold: Tina Cole Redefines Artist Collaboration with Unique Record Deal

PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a surprising twist that challenges the norms of the entertainment industry, Lisa Pamintuan, Nicolas of

Palm Beach President says, "Tina Cole, an emerging star with a voice that echoes the great Whitney Houston, has made headlines by sharing her record deal with a fellow artist. This unprecedented gesture has caught the attention of Nicolas of Palm Beach, the luxury brand and entertainment company that recently signed Cole."

Pamintuan further expressed her admiration for Tina’s refreshing approach, stating, “When we decided to take the ultra-talented new diva Tina Cole on board, we realized we were dealing with a new type of artist. With her original material and incredible vocal talent, we were thrilled to have her as part of our brand. Our only concern was that success might go to her head; however, Tina is the complete opposite.”

Having secured the title track for the much-anticipated series “The Other Side,” the team at Nicolas of Palm Beach initially planned to offer a typical five-song distribution deal. However, Tina’s collaborative spirit led to a groundbreaking decision. “One of her songs sounded even better with a guide track singer,” Pamintuan explained. “Most artists would be bothered by this, but after discussing it with everyone, we decided to give him the release on her site and under her contract. Talk about no ego and the spirit of sharing!”

To celebrate this unique collaboration, the team quickly produced an album cover for Tina’s friend, Joe John, which will be released alongside her own music. Pamintuan added, “Something is very different about Tina, and I love it. Her willingness to uplift others exemplifies what true artistry is all about.”

As Tina Cole gears up to make waves in the music industry, her innovative approach to collaboration and her dedication to sharing the spotlight with fellow artists promise to inspire and redefine the future of entertainment.

About WORLDIPI.COM

Intellectual Properties International Holdings, WORLDIPI.COM, is a worldwide leader in intellectual property. It represents the intellectual properties and technologies of Donald Spector, who has been called one of the world’s most prolific inventors. The company has hundreds of US and foreign patents in medicine, entertainment, communications, technology and consumer products. Mr. Spector has opened up several billion-dollar industries.

The principals of World IPI created the first hydraulic exerciser; the first hyperbaric chamber for seeds and the first ball that lit up at night. Bristol-Myers Squibb set up a separate division for Spector's patents including the first electronic air freshener, the Aroma Disc System.

Spector's patents range from the first known app for location-based advertising; the first known patents for a cyber translation system; patents that predate the wearable biosensor market, as well as hundreds of other patents and technologies.

About Nicolas of Palm Beach

Nicolas of Palm Beach embodies the global reputation of Palm Beach as the casual luxury capital of the world. Renowned for its exquisite fashion, jewelry, fragrances, and accessories, the brand is part of the Worldipi.com family of companies. This unique collective merges science, technology, art, and entertainment, fostering synergistic collaborations on projects between its own companies and external partners.

