InventionHome® Product Developers Create Portable Overnight Degreasing System for Commercial and Private Kitchens

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gregory A. and James T. of Portland, OR are the creators of the Grease Coffin, an innovative portable overnight degreasing system that streamlines kitchen maintenance while doubling as a rolling prep station. This versatile soak tank solution offers an affordable and highly efficient way for commercial and private kitchens to clean appliances and utensils, saving both time and labor.The Grease Coffin is designed to tackle the heavy carbon and grease buildup that accumulates throughout the day on kitchen appliances such as hood filters, fryer baskets, oven racks, and stove parts. Traditional cleaning methods can be time-consuming, ineffective, and costly—often requiring outside cleaning services. With the Grease Coffin, kitchen staff can now clean their utensils and appliances overnight with minimal effort.Key features of the Grease Coffin include:• Sloped Floor Drainage: unlike conventional soak tanks, the device features a slanted floor with a bottom drain hole, ensuring complete liquid removal and ease of cleanup.• Built-in Agitation System: the system includes an air pump and hoses that create gentle, constant agitation for expediting the degreasing process.• Optional Disposable Liner Bags: these liners eliminate the need for manual cleaning of the tank. People can simply dispose of the bag after use.• Dual Functionality: when not used as a soak tank, the system transforms into a rolling prep station with a protective cover and recessed cutting board for increased kitchen efficiency.• Heater Compatibility: an optional heater can be used without the liner bag to further accelerate degreasing.Specifically, the agitator pump is positioned within the soak tank or on top of the tank lid with the hoses entering the tank through portals in the lid to agitate the cleaning solution. The soiled items are inserted into the soak tank and remain in the locked soak tank overnight (6 to 8 hours) when they are removed, rinsed off, and reinstalled. Furthermore, the soak tank’s slanted floor funnels fluid from the interior into a pipe that connects to a valve on the bottom floor of the tank. Fluid is removed from the system through the valve and then the empty liner bag is disposed.Kitchen efficiency is critical, especially in commercial settings where staff work long hours under tight schedules. The Grease Coffin not only provides an effective cleaning solution but also reduces operational costs and eliminates the need for external cleaning services. By implementing the system, kitchens can maintain a sanitary cooking environment, comply with health regulations, and reduce the risk of fire hazards associated with grease buildup. Regular use of this system also extends the lifespan of hood filters, fryer baskets, and other kitchen components, resulting in significant long-term savings.Gregory and James were issued their Utility Patent from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome , a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to their Grease Coffin product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.Companies interested in the Grease Coffin can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling 1-866-844-6512.About InventionHomeInventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email info@inventionhome.com or visit https://www.inventionhome.com

