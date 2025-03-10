UPDATE Fw: Lane Reduction - I 89 NB/EXIT 16 - COLCHESTER

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Williston Barracks

I89 NB near MM 92.8, between Exit 16(Colchester) and Colchester Weigh Station is reduced to one lane due to a partially jack-knifed TT unit.

This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.

Please drive carefully.











