UPDATE Fw: Lane Reduction - I 89 NB/EXIT 16 - COLCHESTER

THE TOW TRUCK HAS CLEARED THE TT UNIT AND THE ROADWAY HAS RE-OPENED.



From: Campbell, Shelly via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov>
Sent: Monday, March 10, 2025 2:35 AM
To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>
Subject: Lane Reduction - I 89 NB/EXIT 16 - COLCHESTER

 

State of Vermont  

Department of Public Safety  

Vermont State Police  

Williston Barracks 

 

I89 NB near MM 92.8, between Exit 16(Colchester) and Colchester Weigh Station is reduced to one lane due to a partially jack-knifed TT unit.

 

This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.    

 

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.   

  

Please drive carefully.  

 

 




Thanks,

Shelly Campbell

Emergency Communications Dispatcher II, CTO

Vermont State Police - Williston PSAP

3294 St George Road

Williston, VT 05495

Phone - 1(802)878-7111

Fax - 1(802)878-3173

 

