UPDATE Fw: Lane Reduction - I 89 NB/EXIT 16 - COLCHESTER
THE TOW TRUCK HAS CLEARED THE TT UNIT AND THE ROADWAY HAS RE-OPENED.
Sent: Monday, March 10, 2025 2:35 AM
Subject: Lane Reduction - I 89 NB/EXIT 16 - COLCHESTER
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Williston Barracks
I89 NB near MM 92.8, between Exit 16(Colchester) and Colchester Weigh Station is reduced to one lane due to a partially jack-knifed TT unit.
This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.
Please drive carefully.
