Williston Barracks // Retail Theft - Request for Information
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A1001528
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Brennan McGowan
STATION: Williston
CONTACT#: (802) 878-7111
DATE/TIME: 03/09/2025 2145 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Aubuchon Hardware, Cambridge
VIOLATION: Retail Theft
ACCUSED: Unknown
VICTIM: Aubuchon Hardware Cambridge
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On March 10th, 2025, at 0930 hours Vermont State Police responded to a Retail Theft at Aubuchon Hardware in Cambridge. On March 9th at 2145 hours the suspect stole several hundred dollars in wood pellets and left the area. This incident may be connected to a theft of wood pellets from the same store on March 8th. Picture of both suspects are attached. Anyone with information is asked to call Vermont State Police at (802) 878-7111 or submit an anonymous tip at https://vsp.vermont.gov/prevention/tipsubmit
Trooper Brennan McGowan
Williston Barracks
(802) 878-7111
3294 St George Rd
Williston, VT 05495
Legal Disclaimer:
