Williston Barracks // Retail Theft - Request for Information

CASE#: 25A1001528

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Brennan McGowan

STATION: Williston

CONTACT#: (802) 878-7111

DATE/TIME: 03/09/2025 2145 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Aubuchon Hardware, Cambridge

VIOLATION: Retail Theft

ACCUSED: Unknown

VICTIM: Aubuchon Hardware Cambridge

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On March 10th, 2025, at 0930 hours Vermont State Police responded to a Retail Theft at Aubuchon Hardware in Cambridge. On March 9th at 2145 hours the suspect stole several hundred dollars in wood pellets and left the area. This incident may be connected to a theft of wood pellets from the same store on March 8th. Picture of both suspects are attached. Anyone with information is asked to call Vermont State Police at (802) 878-7111 or submit an anonymous tip at https://vsp.vermont.gov/prevention/tipsubmit

Trooper Brennan McGowan

Williston Barracks

(802) 878-7111

3294 St George Rd

Williston, VT 05495