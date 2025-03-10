Submit Release
Williston Barracks // Retail Theft - Request for Information

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 25A1001528

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Brennan McGowan                            

STATION: Williston                     

CONTACT#: (802) 878-7111

 

DATE/TIME: 03/09/2025 2145 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Aubuchon Hardware, Cambridge

VIOLATION: Retail Theft

 

ACCUSED: Unknown                                              

 

VICTIM: Aubuchon Hardware Cambridge

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On March 10th, 2025, at 0930 hours Vermont State Police responded to a Retail Theft at Aubuchon Hardware in Cambridge. On March 9th at 2145 hours the suspect stole several hundred dollars in wood pellets and left the area. This incident may be connected to a theft of wood pellets from the same store on March 8th. Picture of both suspects are attached. Anyone with information is asked to call Vermont State Police at (802) 878-7111 or submit an anonymous tip at https://vsp.vermont.gov/prevention/tipsubmit

 

Trooper Brennan McGowan

Williston Barracks

(802) 878-7111

3294 St George Rd

Williston, VT 05495

 

