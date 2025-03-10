VILLA LA PERSONALA INVITES AMERICANS TO ORGANIZE WEDDING AT ANCIENT MODENA RESORT IN ITALY

Angelica Ferri Personali, owner of the resort, Villa La Personala in Modena, invites americas o celebrate wedding in his castle

'We have a long experience in organizing unique, unforgettable weddings'” — Angelica Ferri Personali, owner Villa La Personla

MODENA, ITALY, March 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Modena Italy 10 marzo 2025 - Angelica Ferri Personali, owner of the resort, Villa La Personala in Mirandola (Modena), just a few kilometers from Motor Valley, the Modena valley of motors, offers her clients, tourists from all over the world, a unique experience: in addition to accommodation, also the possibility to test the Ferrari and Lamborghini branded racing cars. Modena is the Motor Valley, a city that represents motors, of unique and recognizable brands in the world.Not only that, Ferri Personali, invites Americans to want to get married in Italy, in its villa, which organizes unforgettable weddings.'We have a long experience in organizing unique, unforgettable weddings,' explains Ferri Personali. 'There is no need to invent anything. We offer high-level receptivity, and everything the tourist, especially American, needs, first and foremost the truth of the experience. That is, to experience something unique. Modena offers motorsports, unforgettable experiences on the racecars, as well as food and wine. We can also organize beautiful weddings in Italy, in our mansion of Villa La Personala. We specialize also in wedding’.This is how trends are created. And it is the purpose and goal of the entrepreneur to create a phenomenon that has to do with experience, and authenticity.Tourists go where they know they will find something unprecedented, that creates a thrill for them.'We offer the best we have to offer the United States, with a completely new approach. Live the experience, create unforgettable memories in our beautiful Italy,' concludes Ferri Personali.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.