Vesta partners with Reggora to streamline appraisal management for mortgage lenders

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vesta , the next-generation mortgage LOS, is pleased to announce its partnership with Reggora, a leading appraisal management software company. This native API integration enables lenders to seamlessly manage the appraisal process within Vesta’s modern, task-based LOS.Appraisals are one of the most time-consuming and complex steps in the mortgage process, often causing delays and driving up costs for lenders and borrowers. Through this integration, lenders can automate appraisal ordering, status updates, rule-based reviews, and delivery — all without leaving Vesta. By connecting lenders with their appraisal vendors in real time, Reggora’s platform reduces turnaround times, improves transparency, and streamlines communication across all stakeholders. This partnership eliminates manual inefficiencies, helping lenders close loans faster, lower costs, and enhance the borrower experience.“Integrating with Reggora reinforces Vesta’s commitment to equipping lenders with a flexible, API-driven platform that streamlines every stage of the loan origination process,” said Mike Yu, CEO of Vesta. “By embedding Reggora’s appraisal management capabilities directly into Vesta, we’re enabling lenders to drive greater efficiency, reduce manual processes, and shorten one of the longest and most painful steps in the mortgage process.”“We’re excited to partner with Vesta to bring a more seamless appraisal experience to lenders,” said Brian Zitin, CEO and co-founder of Reggora. “By enabling lenders to efficiently manage appraisals directly within their LOS, this integration helps eliminate manual steps, accelerate turn times, and enhance overall loan origination efficiency.”About Vesta:Vesta is a SaaS provider of mortgage loan origination software. The platform provides lenders with a modern system of record, customizable workflows for end-to-end mortgage loan fulfillment process, and open, cloud-based APIs. The company was founded in 2020 by early Blend employees Mike Yu and Devon Yang. Investors backing Vesta include: Andreessen Horowitz, Bain Capital Ventures, Conversion Capital, Index Ventures, and Zigg Capital. For more information, visit: vesta.com About Reggora:Reggora is driving appraisal innovation with a modern, two-sided platform for mortgage lenders and appraisal vendors. Through advanced and configurable workflows, Reggora streamlines the entire appraisal process for everyone involved, while improving the overall borrower experience. Lenders and appraisers benefit from payment processing, automatic appraisal ordering, rule-based reviews, appraisal delivery, status updates, and more, creating unprecedented operational efficiency.

