ShadowHQ Completes SOC 2® Type 2 Certification

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ShadowHQ , a leader in cyber incident preparedness and response solutions , today announced the successful completion of its SOC 2Type 2 certification. This achievement underscores ShadowHQ’s unwavering commitment to maintaining the highest security standards and safeguarding customer data.Developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), SOC 2 defines rigorous criteria for managing customer data based on five Trust Services Principles: Security, Availability, Processing Integrity, Confidentiality, and Privacy.By attaining SOC 2 Type 2 certification, ShadowHQ has demonstrated that its platform meets the stringent requirements outlined by the AICPA SOC Trust Services Criteria for Security. The certification follows an in-depth compliance audit verifying that ShadowHQ’s controls and processes operate effectively over time.“Achieving SOC 2 Type 2 certification reinforces our commitment to providing a secure and reliable platform for our customers,” said Nick Scozzaro, Co-founder and CEO at ShadowHQ. “ShadowHQ is a virtual bunker that provides a safe haven for incident response. In times of crisis CISOs shouldn’t have to second guess whether their response tools put them at risk of further exploitation. This milestone supports our dedication to prioritizing our customers’ security and maintaining the highest compliance standards while doing so.”ShadowHQ’s platform enables organizations to navigate cyber incidents with confidence by providing a secure, out of band virtual bunker for real-time communication, incident tracking, and automated playbook execution. This latest certification further solidifies ShadowHQ’s position as a trusted partner for organizations seeking robust cyber crisis management solutions.For more information about ShadowHQ and its commitment to security, visit www.shadowhq.io About ShadowHQShadowHQ is an award-winning cyber incident response and crisis management platform designed to help organizations navigate any crisis with confidence. With its secure, out of band virtual bunker, ShadowHQ provides CISOs and incident responders with the tools they need to plan, coordinate, and execute a seamless cyber crisis response. From real-time communication to incident tracking and automated playbook execution, ShadowHQ ensures teams are visible, in control, and ready to respond to any cyber crisis. For more information, visit www.shadowhq.io Media ContactMandy Bachus for ShadowHQmedia@shadowhq.io

