Audit Advisory for Tuesday, March 11, 2025

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, March 11, 2025.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY

IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT

MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type Belmont RES-CARE OHIO, INC. DBA MT. HOPE #2 GROUP HOME

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures MED

Barnesville Exempted Village School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Brown Western Brown Local School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Butler Midpointe Library System

Ohio Public Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 OPERS Examination Carroll Brown Local School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Clark Global Impact STEM Academy

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Columbiana Salem City School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Elkrun Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Cuyahoga Village of Woodmere

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

FFR

Lakewood City School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Innovation Academy West

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit Chagrin Falls Exempted Village School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Erie Sandusky City School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Fairfield Ohio Small Group Pool

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Franklin Grove City Area Convention and Visitors Bureau

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Franklin Learning Academy

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Hamilton IDEA Greater Cincinnati

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit Great Oaks Career Campuses

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Madeira City School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Princeton City School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Henry Napoleon Area City School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Lake Painesville City Local School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Willoughby-Eastlake City School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Lawrence Village of Athalia

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Ironton City School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Licking Licking Heights Local School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Lorain Midview Local School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Elyria City School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Marion Elgin Local School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Medina Ella M. Everhard Public Library

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Miami Piqua Public Library

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit FFR

Piqua City School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Montgomery Oakwood City School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Brookville Local School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Miami Valley Fire District

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Germantown Union Cemetery

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit FFR

Village of Farmersville

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Muskingum Mental Health & Recovery Services (MHRS) Board of Coshocton, Guernsey, Morgan, Muskingum, Noble & Perry Counties

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Pickaway Logan Elm Local School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Richland Ontario Local School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Sandusky Sandusky County Transportation Improvement District

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Stark Village of Brewster

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Tuscarawas Quaker Digital Academy

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Quaker Preparatory Academy

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Warren Warren County Educational Service Center

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Wyandot Antrim Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Antrim-Eden-Nevada Joint Cemetery

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit

