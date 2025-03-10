Submit Release
Audit Advisory for Tuesday, March 11, 2025

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, March 11, 2025.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type
Belmont RES-CARE OHIO, INC. DBA MT. HOPE #2 GROUP HOME
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures MED
Barnesville Exempted Village School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit
Brown Western Brown Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit
Butler Midpointe Library System
Ohio Public Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 OPERS Examination
Carroll Brown Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Clark Global Impact STEM Academy
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Columbiana Salem City School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Elkrun Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Cuyahoga Village of Woodmere
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
FFR
Lakewood City School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Innovation Academy West
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit
Chagrin Falls Exempted Village School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Erie Sandusky City School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Fairfield Ohio Small Group Pool
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Franklin Grove City Area Convention and Visitors Bureau
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Franklin Learning Academy
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Hamilton IDEA Greater Cincinnati
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit
Great Oaks Career Campuses
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit
Madeira City School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit
Princeton City School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Henry Napoleon Area City School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit
Lake Painesville City Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit
Willoughby-Eastlake City School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Lawrence Village of Athalia
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Ironton City School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit
Licking Licking Heights Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Lorain Midview Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Elyria City School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit
Marion Elgin Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit
Medina Ella M. Everhard Public Library
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Miami Piqua Public Library
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit FFR
Piqua City School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Montgomery Oakwood City School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Brookville Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit
Miami Valley Fire District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Germantown Union Cemetery
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit FFR
Village of Farmersville
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Muskingum Mental Health & Recovery Services (MHRS) Board of Coshocton, Guernsey, Morgan, Muskingum, Noble & Perry Counties
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Pickaway Logan Elm Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit
Richland Ontario Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit
Sandusky Sandusky County Transportation Improvement District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Stark Village of Brewster
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Tuscarawas Quaker Digital Academy
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit
Quaker Preparatory Academy
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit
Warren Warren County Educational Service Center
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit
Wyandot Antrim Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Antrim-Eden-Nevada Joint Cemetery
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit

