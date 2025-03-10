Audit Advisory for Tuesday, March 11, 2025
Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.
The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, March 11, 2025.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
|County
|Audit Entity and Period
|Report Type
|Belmont
|RES-CARE OHIO, INC. DBA MT. HOPE #2 GROUP HOME
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|MED
|Barnesville Exempted Village School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|Brown
|Western Brown Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|Butler
|Midpointe Library System
Ohio Public Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|OPERS Examination
|Carroll
|Brown Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Clark
|Global Impact STEM Academy
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Columbiana
|Salem City School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Elkrun Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Cuyahoga
|Village of Woodmere
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
FFR
|Lakewood City School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Innovation Academy West
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|Chagrin Falls Exempted Village School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Erie
|Sandusky City School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Fairfield
|Ohio Small Group Pool
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Franklin
|Grove City Area Convention and Visitors Bureau
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Franklin Learning Academy
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Hamilton
|IDEA Greater Cincinnati
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|Great Oaks Career Campuses
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|Madeira City School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|Princeton City School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Henry
|Napoleon Area City School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|Lake
|Painesville City Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|Willoughby-Eastlake City School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Lawrence
|Village of Athalia
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Ironton City School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|Licking
|Licking Heights Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Lorain
|Midview Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Elyria City School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|Marion
|Elgin Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|Medina
|Ella M. Everhard Public Library
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Miami
|Piqua Public Library
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|FFR
|Piqua City School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Montgomery
|Oakwood City School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Brookville Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|Miami Valley Fire District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Germantown Union Cemetery
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|FFR
|Village of Farmersville
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Muskingum
|Mental Health & Recovery Services (MHRS) Board of Coshocton, Guernsey, Morgan, Muskingum, Noble & Perry Counties
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Pickaway
|Logan Elm Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|Richland
|Ontario Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|Sandusky
|Sandusky County Transportation Improvement District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Basic Audit
|Stark
|Village of Brewster
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Tuscarawas
|Quaker Digital Academy
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|Quaker Preparatory Academy
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|Warren
|Warren County Educational Service Center
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|Wyandot
|Antrim Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Basic Audit
|Antrim-Eden-Nevada Joint Cemetery
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Basic Audit
