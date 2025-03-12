Everblue Expands Goodwill’s Training Program with Energy Efficiency Pre-Apprenticeship

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Everblue and Goodwill Industries of the Southern Piedmont (Goodwill) have partnered to enhance workforce development by integrating energy efficiency and weatherization training into Goodwill's established Construction Skills program.Participants will begin with a 9-week, 94-hour Construction Basics Training provided by Goodwill and then advance to Everblue’s 50-hour hybrid series of specialized courses, which form the foundation of an Energy Efficiency Pre-Apprenticeship.This pre-apprenticeship equips newcomers with essential industry knowledge, hands-on training and certifications, offering a direct pathway to careers in energy efficiency and weatherization while addressing talent shortages in these growing fields."This partnership with Everblue represents a significant step forward in our mission to provide valuable skills and career opportunities to our community,” said Marvin Kelley, director of Goodwill Industries of the Southern Piedmont’s Construction and Trade Training Program. “We're excited to combine our resources and expertise to help individuals enter the expanding field of energy efficiency."Everblue’s Energy Efficiency Pre-Apprenticeship aims to build a diverse and skilled workforce for the state’s Weatherization Assistance Program (WAP), directly addressing the talent needs of the 22 WAP Subgrantee agencies and preparing participants for lasting careers in the energy efficiency sector.The program offers hands-on skills and industry-recognized certifications that prepare participants for immediate employment.Everblue’s segment will include the following courses:- Weatherization 101- EPA RRP Lead Renovator- Asbestos Awareness- BPI Building Science Principles- BPI Infiltration & Duct Leakage"We are thrilled to work alongside Goodwill to develop this innovative program,” said Juan Carvajal, project director at Everblue. “Our goal is to not only provide top-notch training but also to connect graduates with meaningful employment opportunities in the weatherization and energy efficiency sectors."The program is set to launch March 17, with both organizations committed to implementing strategies to recruit and prepare underrepresented populations for participation.For more information about the program and enrollment details, please visit https://nc.apprenticeship.everbluetraining.com/ or email press@everbluetraining.com.About EverblueEverblue, a veteran-owned business, is a leading provider of software, program implementation and workforce development training designed to help individuals and organizations grow and thrive. As an IREC Accredited Training Provider, Everblue offers high-quality training programs, both online and in-person, to build a skilled energy efficiency workforce. Additionally, Everblue’s award-winning software suite modernizes licensing, certification and eligibility processes, streamlining workflows for state and local government agencies. With a mission to help organizations make a lasting impact, Everblue provides scalable, efficient and transformative solutions that drive growth and long-term success. Learn more at everbluetraining.com and connect with us on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/everblue/ About Goodwill Industries of the Southern PiedmontGoodwill Industries of the Southern Piedmont is a nonprofit organization that connects people to opportunities to find gainful employment and meaningful work. Through its current 36 retail stores and more than 40 donation sites, the Goodwill Opportunity Campus and partnerships with employers and other organizations, Goodwill builds pathways for members of the community to uncover their passions, enhance their skill sets and achieve more for themselves and their families—creating a brighter future for all. As a social enterprise, proceeds from the sale of donated goods fund job training and employment services offered free of charge to members of the community. In 2024, Goodwill Industries of the Southern Piedmont provided support to more than 10,000 people. At the Goodwill Opportunity Campus, the organization partners with Skyla Credit Union, Charlotte Community Health Clinic and Dentistry, among others, to provide health and financial resources so individuals can truly be successful in work and life.You can learn more about Goodwill programs and services and view testimonials from participants by visiting www.goodwillsp.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.