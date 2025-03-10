Ohio State University Engineering School Selects ScreenBeam 1100 Plus to Transform Learning and Collaboration Spaces

ScreenBeam – more than wireless display

Ohio State University College of Engineering is modernizing classrooms with ScreenBeam 1100 Plus, improving hybrid learning and collaboration.

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ohio State University’s College of Engineering, ranked first in Ohio and 15th among public universities in 2025 by U.S. News & World Report, is pioneering the future of learning technology. Under the leadership of Chris Strasbaugh, Director of Learning Technologies, and George Johnson-Gamm, Manager of Labs and Classroom Spaces, the school is upgrading learning and collaboration spaces with ScreenBeam 1100 Plus wireless display receivers. This deployment of cutting-edge technology is another example of how OSU is leading the way to deliver seamless and effective learning experiences.

The ScreenBeam 1100 Plus provides a wireless presentation solution that simplifies collaboration and supports the Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) trend – a critical need identified during the pandemic. OSU sought a system that was OS-agnostic, performed well in wired and wireless environments, supported advanced conferencing tools, and integrated smoothly with existing campus systems. ScreenBeam's platform exceeded expectations, delivering intuitive functionality, reliability, and centralized device management via its free CMS.

“Our goal was to create user-friendly, uniform spaces that enhance learning while reducing technology-related barriers,” said Strasbaugh. “ScreenBeam enabled us to achieve this, creating a consistent experience across all our spaces.”

Since the initial deployment in August 2023, OSU has replaced existing equipment from Barco, Crestron, and Mersive with nearly 100 ScreenBeam receivers. Feedback from users has been overwhelmingly positive, with noticeable reductions in technical issues and increased satisfaction among presenters. The system’s ability to seamlessly support hybrid environments has also made a significant impact.

With plans to deploy an additional 75 ScreenBeam devices during the upcoming holiday break, and with follow-on orders that will change over half of the existing learning and collaboration spaces to ScreenBeam technology, OSU’s leadership in learning technology is set to grow. The system’s robust capabilities align with emerging accessibility standards and have sparked interest from other OSU departments, including the Fisher School of Business and the School of Education and Human Ecology.

ScreenBeam’s innovative solutions are also influencing new construction projects on campus, where their technology is being prioritized over legacy systems.

About ScreenBeam:

ScreenBeam Inc. is a leading provider of wireless display and collaboration solutions, enabling app-free screen sharing and fostering seamless collaboration in classrooms and meeting spaces.

For more information about the ScreenBeam 1100 Plus, visit www.ScreenBeam.com

