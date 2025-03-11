Enhanced Security: Anura Introduces Two-Factor Authentication

Anura Launches Two-Factor Authentication

Anura Solutions, LLC, renowned for its robust ad fraud solution, launches a new two-factor authentication (2FA) feature, to enhance user dashboard security.

As cyber risks escalate, the security of our clients' data is increasingly vital. This update exceeds the latest security standards, ensuring clients are protected with the best defenses available.” — Rich Kahn, CEO and Co-Founder

MIDDLETOWN, DE, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Anura Solutions , LLC, renowned for its robust ad fraud solution , announces the launch of a new two-factor authentication (2FA) feature, to enhance user dashboard security. This upgrade not only strengthens user account protection but also aligns with the latest NIST (National Institute of Standards and Technology) Security Standards as updated in August 2024.With cyber threats becoming more pervasive, the demand for stringent security protocols has never been greater. Anura's introduction of two-factor authentication directly addresses this need, providing an essential layer of security that protects users against unauthorized access and enhances the integrity of their data.Key Benefits:• Enhanced User Protection: Two-factor authentication requires both a password and a verification code generated by an authenticator app, significantly reducing the risk of account breaches.• Compliance with NIST Standards: This update ensures that Anura's security measures are in line with the latest federal recommendations, offering users peace of mind that their data is protected according to cutting-edge standards.• Proactive Security Measures: By upgrading to 2FA, Anura continues to lead by example, prioritizing the safety and security of its clients' data with increasingly complex digital threats.Rich Kahn, Co-Founder and CEO of Anura, stresses the importance of the new security measures: “As cyber risks escalate, the security of our clients' data becomes increasingly vital. Implementing two-factor authentication is a key step in our commitment to providing the most secure environment possible. This update not only meets but exceeds the latest security standards, ensuring that our clients are protected with the best defenses available.”Get Started with Two-Factor AuthenticationWe encourage all Anura users to activate the two-factor authentication feature by downloading the necessary authenticator app. This small step is a significant leap towards safeguarding your digital presence. For more information, customers can log into the dashboard.About AnuraAnura.io is a premier provider of an ad fraud solution designed to filter out bots , malware, and human-driven fraud, allowing companies to maximize the effectiveness of their digital advertising efforts by ensuring that marketing campaigns reach real people and not fraudulent traffic. Anura’s ad fraud solution guarantees the highest level of accuracy when marking visitors as fraudulent. The company’s TAG (Trustworthy Accountability Group) certification further solidifies its credibility, placing Anura among an elite group of companies that meet the rigorous standards of an accredited third-party organization. With a focus on accuracy, innovation, transparency, and client success, Anura empowers businesses to protect their web assets and optimize their ad spend.

