DPH Highlights Healthcare Quality Team for National Patient Safety Week

Mar. 10, 2025

COLUMBIA, S.C. – As National Patient Safety Week is observed March 9-15, the South Carolina Department of Public Health (DPH) would like to thank its Healthcare Quality staff for the fundamental role they play in protecting the health, safety and welfare of residents across the state.

DPH’s Healthcare Quality is responsible for regulating health care facilities and providers in South Carolina. DPH enforces standards and inspects and licenses a broad range of facilities, including hospitals, nursing homes, hospices, home health agencies and ambulatory surgical centers. South Carolina’s laws and regulations related to health care facilities exist to establish safe standards for protecting the health of the residents they care for and to ensure they provide high quality care. Healthcare Quality staff routinely inspect these facilities to ensure they are operating in compliance with applicable federal regulations and in a manner that protects the health and safety of their patients, residents and clients.

"Promoting access to high quality healthcare services that meet our communities' needs is a priority for Healthcare Quality staff," said Gwen Thompson, DPH’s Deputy Director of Healthcare Quality. "We are committed to ensuring that patients and residents in South Carolina health care facilities receive the best care possible."

In addition to routine inspections, Healthcare Quality staff are responsible for investigating complaints of potential state and/or federal regulatory violations at certain health facilities and providers.

If violations are found, the facility or provider is responsible for submitting a plan of correction (POC) to DPH, outlining the action taken to correct each cited deficiency, the action taken to prevent reoccurrences and the actual or expected completion dates of those actions taken.

Visit the DPH website to learn more about how DPH inspects and certifies health care facilities.

In addition to DPH, friends and family members also play a critical role in the safety of their loved ones. Ask questions of the facility or provider, check on your family member often and report any concern right away.

"We take all health care facility complaints seriously," Thompson said. "We encourage anyone to file a complaint if they have concerns about a health facility or service regulated by DPH to help us ensure the protection of all patients across South Carolina."

