Bloom Healthcare Achieves Certified Autism Center™️ Status, Enhancing Inclusive Healthcare Services in Dubai

Bloom Healthcare (BHC Assistance) officially earns the Certified Autism Center™ ️ (CAC) designation from IBCCES

We pursued the IBCCES Certified Autism Center™ designation because we believe in continuous improvement and providing the best possible outcomes for those we serve,” — Mostafa Shaban, Group Managing Director

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, March 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bloom Healthcare (BHC Assistance) officially earns the Certified Autism Center™ ️ (CAC) designation from the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES). To achieve this designation, at least 80% of Bloom Healthcare’s staff completed specialized autism training through IBCCES, equipping them with the necessary skills to enhance patient experiences and provide tailored medical support. This certification reinforces their commitment to providing inclusive and specialized care for autistic individuals and those with sensory sensitivities.

“We pursued the IBCCES Certified Autism Center™ designation because we believe in continuous improvement and providing the best possible outcomes for those we serve,” says Mostafa Shaban, group managing director. “This certification provides a framework for ongoing learning and ensures we are implementing evidence-based practices to support autistic individuals in reaching their full potential.”

As a leading provider of home-based healthcare services in Dubai, Bloom Healthcare integrates compassionate, patient-centered care with innovative technology to ensure accessible and high-quality medical assistance. This new certification further strengthens its ability to serve neurodivergent individuals with the highest standard of care.

“By prioritizing autism training and inclusive practices, Bloom Healthcare is setting a new benchmark in healthcare accessibility,” says Myron Pincomb, CEO and board chairman of IBCCES. “Their dedication to improving experiences for autistic individuals and their families is commendable, and we are proud to support them in this journey.”

For more than two decades, IBCCES has been a leader in providing autism, sensory and neurodiversity training and certification for professionals worldwide, including those in healthcare, education, public safety, travel, and corporate sectors. As the only credentialing board offering these programs, IBCCES provides training from subject matter experts and autistic self-advocates, along with long-term support, continuous learning, onsite reviews, and renewal requirements to ensure continued growth and lasting impact.

As part of this initiative, Bloom Healthcare will be featured on the IBCCES Accessibility App, a free resource that helps individuals find certified autism-friendly locations, sensory-inclusive spaces, and accessible services worldwide.

IBCCES also provides access to resources such as CertifiedAutismCenter.com and AutismTravel.com, free online tools for families that list certified locations and professionals. Each organization listed on the site has met Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) requirements.

About Bloom Healthcare (BHC Assistance) Bloom Healthcare (BHC Assistance) redefines the healthcare experience by bringing complete clinic services directly to patients’ homes. Committed to providing personalized, compassionate, and convenient care, Bloom Healthcare integrates traditional medicine with cutting-edge technology to ensure accessible, high-quality healthcare. The organization offers medical assistance for Dubai residents, corporate wellness programs, and travel medical support in partnership with leading global insurance providers. As a testament to its excellence, Bloom Healthcare’s team includes Certified Medical Travel Professionals (CMTP) accredited by the Global Healthcare Accreditation (GHA).



About IBCCES

Delivering the global standard for training and certification in the fields of autism, neurodiversity, and accessibility – IBCCES provides a series of certification programs that empower professionals to be leaders in their field and improve the outcomes for the individuals they

serve. For over two decades, IBCCES has been a global leader, setting the industry standard in autism and cognitive differences training. IBCCES works in over 111 countries and provides training in 8 languages, and its programs have been recognized around the world as the leading benchmark in training and certification.

In addition to individual certification programs, IBCCES partners with cities, destinations, and organizations on initiatives like the Certified Autism Destination™ (CAD) and Autism Certified City™ (ACC), ensuring autistic and sensory-sensitive residents and visitors feel welcomed and safe. Destinations that achieve the CAD designation have completed a specialized program that ensures a multitude of recreation, hospitality and entertainment organizations have completed an autism and sensory-sensitivity training, certification and IBCCES facilities review process. The ACC designation expands on that program and includes IBCCES training and certification for the public safety, education, healthcare and workplace sectors.

IBCCES also created the Accessibility App, AutismTravel.com, and CertifiedAutismCenter.com – free resources for individuals with a variety of neurodiversities and disabilities, listing certified locations and connecting individuals to other resources and each other.

