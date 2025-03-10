Sandpipers Announces 33rd Annual Fashion Show and Luncheon Featuring Luxury Fashion Brand Hale Bob

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sandpipers, a volunteer organization serving the needs of the South Bay community, is proud to present its 33rd Annual Fashion Show and Luncheon featuring luxury fashion brand Hale Bob. The highly anticipated event will take place on Sunday, March 29th at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel.

This exclusive gathering will bring together fashion lovers and community leaders for a day filled with entertainment and charitable giving. Registration for the event begins at 9:30am, followed by a morning of shopping and auction opportunities. At 10:00am, attendees will have the opportunity to participate in a silent auction and explore the Fashion Show Boutique. This shopping experience will feature dozens of vendor booths showcasing gifts, clothing, accessories, jewelry, and more. As a special highlight, the boutique will also include an exclusive Hale Bob pop-up, allowing guests to browse and try on the brand’s latest designs.

Hale Bob is known for its luxurious bohemian aesthetic, often featuring intricate paisleys, bold florals, and elaborate kaleidoscope designs made with lightweight silks, chiffon, and cottons. Designer Daniel Bohbot takes pride in creating high-quality, feminine pieces that combine elegance with comfort. The brand’s signature flowy silhouettes are meant to flatter a variety of body types, making Hale Bob a favorite with fashion-forward women.

The event will continue with a gourmet lunch at 1:00pm, followed by the fashion show, where guests will experience the latest Hale Bob collections on the runway. The day will also feature a live auction and raffle, giving attendees exciting opportunities to win prizes while supporting a meaningful cause.

Last year’s 2024 Sandpipers Fashion Show was a tremendous success, attracting approximately 500 guests and raising over $125,000 for Sandpipers’ philanthropic and charitable programs. This year, the organization is expecting an even greater turnout and hopes to surpass its previous fundraising goals. All proceeds from the 33rd Annual Fashion Show and Luncheon will directly support Sandpipers’ community outreach initiatives, which provide financial assistance, college scholarships, and critical resources to individuals and families in need throughout the South Bay area.

Tickets for this prestigious event are available for purchase online. Guests are encouraged to secure their seats early, as the event is expected to sell out quickly.

To purchase tickets, visit: https://www.sandpipers.org/fashion-show

