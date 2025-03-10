Creative Talent Network Foundation Announces Details for Most Expansive Animation Scholarship Slate Ever

CTN Foundation LOGO Creative Talent Network CTN Selection of Images 'No Artist Left Behind' Scholarship.Andreas Deja_with 2023 & 2024 Award Winners CTN Xpo Life Drawing

15 Awards for 2025 - 11 Discipline-Focused and 4 Location-Based Nex-Gen Initiatives Provide Broad Support for the Animation Visual Storytelling Community

BURBANK, CA, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As champions of animation and visual storytelling creators, the Creative Talent Network ( CTN ) and Creative Talent Network Foundation ( CTNF ) are thrilled to unveil the details and submission requirements for their largest slate of yearly scholarships yet in 2025. Reflecting the CTN mission of 'No Artist Left Behind,' this year's lineup features 15 dynamic programs The opportunities are 11 discipline-focused scholarships, each in the name of award winning industry luminaries, along with four exciting offerings through the newly launched International Creative Exchange Program (ICEP). These initiatives are uniquely curated to mentor and empower the next generation of young artists across various disciplines. The goal? To preserve, protect, and perpetuate the art of animation and visual storytelling.The new 2025 Scholarships are:Aaron Blaise – Filmmaking. Supporting emerging artists and filmmakers who craft compelling stories through animation and visual storytelling. More Information: https://ctnfoundation.org/aaron-blaise-award Christopher W. Gee – Technology. Honoring Christopher W. Gee (1961-2024,) this scholarship supports aspiring film technicians shaping the digital future of storytelling through innovation and visual technology. More Information: https://ctnfoundation.org/christopher-w-gee-award Fabrizio Mancinelli – Music. Celebrating the art of film scoring, supporting aspiring composers who live to craft emotive and dynamic music for animated short and feature films. More Information: https://ctnfoundation.org/fabrizio-mancinelli-award Kent Melton – Sculptor. Honoring the legacy of Kent Melton (1955-2024), this scholarship supports aspiring sculptors who bring characters to life through the art of maquette sculpting for visual storytelling. More Information: https://ctnfoundation.org/kent-melton-award Mary Blair - Women Designers. honoring the legacy of Mary Blair (1911-1978), empowering women designers to bring bold creativity and visionary storytelling to the world of animation, illustration and design. More Information: https://ctnfoundation.org/mary-blair-award-1 Mel Milton – Illustration. Mentored by Mel Milton, empowering illustrators to develop dynamic character designs and bold storytelling in the world of superheroes and beyond. More Information: https://ctnfoundation.org/mel-milton-award Mike Kunkel – Cartooning. Supporting aspiring cartoonists to bring stories to life through the single-panel, comic page or full-length films with a strong storytelling heart, humor, and imagination. More Information: https://ctnfoundation.org/mike-kunkel-award Sam Koji Hale - Puppets Stop Motion. Dedicated to supporting artists passionate about puppetry and stop-motion filmmaking, fostering storytelling and craftsmanship in this timeless art form. More Information: https://ctnfoundation.org/sam-koji-hale-award Stephan Franck – Comics and Graphic Novels. Dedicated to comics and graphic novelists, supporting the development of dynamic characters and compelling narratives through the fusion of illustration and unique storytelling styles. More Information: https://ctnfoundation.org/stephan-franck-award Torsten Schrank - Character Design. Character design scholarship celebrating character creation in animation, pushing the boundaries of visual storytelling. More Information: https://ctnfoundation.org/torsten-schrank-award These programs join CTN’s highly successful initial entry into presenting scholarships that began in 2023 with Disney Legend Andreas Deja’s ‘Character Animation’ Scholarship now entering its third year in June of 2025. More Information: https://ctnfoundation.org/andreas-deja-award In 2025, CTN Foundation is also proud to announce three new additions to the International Creative Exchange Program (ICEP), providing a global cross training canvas to learn through the cultural and creative exchanges of students and master educators around the world. The ICEP debuted in June 2024, when six CTN members were awarded the opportunity to travel to Seoul South Korea, to the CK Animation School (Chung Kang College of Cultural Industries) to study, learn and explore with Master Animator Mike Nguyen for four weeks, followed by the program hosting 20 South Korean students travelled to Burbank to showcase their work, expand their creative horizons by experiencing the CTN eXpo, where they were showcase their work, interact and learn from many of the world’s top artists and animators at the annual event.“I am beginning to think (more) of the emotion behind each of my characters now and how I can depict as a believable, living being. This has also changed how I observe the world now and what I take from those observations. They have gone beyond surface level and I am hungry to learn about all that makes a person unique and imbibe them into my animation.” Ramya Hegde, ICEP Korea Scholarship Winner 2024Submissions for the second year of the ICEP South Korea/CK Animation School Scholarship trip will continue in 2025 – Creatives are encouraged to apply at https://ctnfoundation.org/icep-korea . DEADLINE MARCH 16, 2025.In addition to ICEP South Korea above, the exciting new ICEP additions with future deadlines (to be announced soon) are:ICEP Hungary Scholarship with Ion Art Studios (Animation and VFX) - a full service Animation and VFX Studio founded by an award-winning team of industry professionals in 2009. based in Budapest. lonart works in commercials, animated series, film/TV and game cinematics. They are known for their work on the HALO TV Series, Semmelweis a film from Academy Award Nominee, Lajos Koltai and other franchises including Warhammer 40K.ICEP Italy Scholarship with The Nemo Academy of Digital Arts – the Florence, IT school for young talents who want to transform their passion into a real profession as animators, illustrators, character designers, visual development artist or 3D artists, offering professional courses in 2D and 3D Animation Cinema, Entertainment Design, Illustration, Concept & Game Art, Web Design & Graphic Design, 3D Modeling and Rendering.ICEP Burbank Scholarship – a local CTN Partnership, curating a program to allow young creatives with opportunities to learn, mentor and showcase their work in the ‘Animation Capital of the World.’"I’m so grateful for the support of those patrons sponsoring these great programs, and the artists giving generously of their time and talents, to make this amazing slate of opportunities come to life,” said Tina Price, founder of CTN. "The addition of these scholarships and ICEP exchange programs are incredible ways for our community to work together to so that all may thrive.”Creatives are encouraged to enter for consideration to these exciting new SCHOLARSHIP and ICEP programs on the CTN/CTN Foundation website at:PHOTOS AND ARTWORK – Available Here:ABOUT CTN (Creative Talent Network)CTN is a professional community and platform focused on connecting artists, animators, and creatives, primarily within the animation, gaming, film, and digital media industries. Founded by Tina Price, it serves as a hub for amazing professionals and next generation students and filmmakers to share knowledge, showcase their work, and build networks. Join Club CTN FREE for the most current information: Club CTNThe CTN Foundation, associated with the network, focuses on education and supporting emerging talent through scholarships, mentorships, and resource driven events under the guiding principle of “No Artist Left Behind.” Building bridges and changing lives is the heartbeat of the CTN Foundation which brings something new to their annual 4-day CTN eXpo. The 2025 event, held in the animation capital of the world, Burbank CA, is set for November 20-23, with information and tickets available now at: https://ctn-events.com/ctnx2025 Mission Statement:The Creative Talent Network (CTN) has made significant strides in the world of visual storytelling, uniting a global animation community and standing strong for the independent creative rights of all. Through the CTN Foundation, the initiative 'No Artist Left Behind' works to raise awareness about the declining access to art resources—a trend that poses a threat to the future of creativity and humanity itself. CTN is dedicated to providing an environment rich with resources, ensuring that everyone has access to the artistic education, opportunities and the empowerment vital to being a successful artist in this community. Mission StatementFOLLOW CREATIVE TALENT NETWORK ON SOCIAL MEDIA

